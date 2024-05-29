Badminton

HS Prannoy Vs Julien Carraggi Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch

Prannoy, ranked 10th in the world, will go against lower ranked Julien Carraggi at Singapore Indoor Stadium in the Round of 32. Read more to get live streaming details

HS Prannoy
India's highest ranked men's singles player HS Prannoy start his campaign for a top podium finish at BWF Super 750 tournament Singapore Open on Wednesday, May 29. (More Badminton News)

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 are just around two months away, and the India's Olympic-bound shuttlers will have three more tournaments Australian Open Super 500, Indonesia Super 1000, and Canada Open Super 500 to test their racket before the biggest stage.

In Singapore Open, along with HS Prannoy the top Indian shuttlers, PV Sindhu, and Lakshya Sen, will also begin their campaign on May 29 at the USD 850,000 Singapore Open.

The preliminary two round of matches of the tournament will take place in the first couple of days of the competition, commencing with the highly-anticipated Round of 32. The quarterfinals will kick off from June 2 onwards.

Live Streaming details for HS Prannoy Vs Julien Carraggi, Singapore Open, Round Of 32

When to watch HS Prannoy Vs Julien Carraggi, Singapore Open, Round Of 32?

The HS Prannoy Vs Julien Carraggi, Singapore Open, Round Of 32 will be played at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, May 29 at 12:50 pm IST.

Where to watch HS Prannoy Vs Julien Carraggi, Singapore Open, Round Of 32?

The Indian badminton fans can watch the opening matches of the Singapore Open on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Meanwhile, starting from May 29 onwards, the games will be broadcast on the Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-3 channels, as well as on the JioCinema app and website.

