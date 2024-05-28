Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Kodai Naraoka Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch

Kidambi Srikanth will get on court against Japanese badminton player Kodai Naraoka at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Round of 32. Read more to get live streaming details

Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
India's Srikanth Kidambi in action against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Birmingham. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
info_icon

India's Kidambi Srikanth is all set to vie for top spot in ongoing BWF Super 750 tournament Singapore Open on Wednesday, May 29. (More Badminton News)

Srikanth will get on court against Japanese badminton player Kodai Naraoka at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Round of 32.

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 are just around two months away, and the India's Olympic-bound shuttlers will have three more tournaments Australian Open Super 500, Indonesia Super 1000, and Canada Open Super 500 to test their racket before the biggest stage.

Lakshya Sen will be hoping to repeat his All England Open heroics. - AP
Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In Singapore Open, along with Kidambi Srikanth the top Indian shuttlers, PV Sindhu, H S Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, will also begin their campaign on May 29 at the USD 850,000 Singapore Open.

The preliminary two round of matches of the tournament will take place in the first couple of days of the competition, commencing with the highly-anticipated Round of 32. The quarterfinals will kick off from June 2 onwards.

Live Streaming details for Kidambi Srikanth Vs Kodai Naraoka, Singapore Open, Round Of 32

When to watch Kidambi Srikanth Vs Kodai Naraoka, Singapore Open, Round Of 32?

The Kidambi Srikanth Vs Kodai Naraoka, Singapore Open, Round Of 32 will be played on Wednesday, May 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch Kidambi Srikanth Vs Kodai Naraoka, Singapore Open, Round Of 32?

The Indian badminton fans can watch the opening matches of the Singapore Open on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Meanwhile, starting from May 29 onwards, the games will be broadcast on the Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-3 channels, as well as on the JioCinema app and website.

