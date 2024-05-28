Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch

India's badminton ace Lakshya Sen is all set to begin his BWF Super 750 Singapore Open campaign on Wednesday, May 29. (More Badminton News)
The World Number 14, Sen, will go head-to-head against world number one Danish badmintonist Viktor Axelsen at Singapore Indoor Stadium in the Round of 32.
Sen is slated to compete in the men’s singles badminton event in Paris, will train at the Halle des Sports Parsemain in Marseille, France with his coach and support staff from July 8 to 21 ahead of the Summer Games.
The Paris Olympic Games 2024 are just around two months away, and the India's Olympic-bound shuttlers will have three more tournaments Australian Open Super 500, Indonesia Super 1000, and Canada Open Super 500 to test their racket before the biggest stage.
In Singapore Open, along with Lakshya Sen the top Indian shuttlers, PV Sindhu and H S Prannoy, will also begin their campaign on May 29 at the USD 850,000 Singapore Open.
Live Streaming details for Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, Singapore Open, Round Of 32
When to watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, Singapore Open, Round Of 32?
The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, Singapore Open, Round Of 32 will be played on Wednesday, May 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 10:30 am IST.
Where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, Singapore Open, Round Of 32?
The Indian badminton fans can watch the opening matches of the Singapore Open on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Meanwhile, starting from May 29 onwards, the games will be broadcast on the Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-3 channels, as well as on the JioCinema app and website.