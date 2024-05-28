PV Sindhu Vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch

Out for top finish hunt, India's ace badmintonist PV Sindhu is all set to lock horns with Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in her opening match of BWF Super 750 event, Singapore Open on Wednesday, May 29. (More Badminton News)
Sindhu recently made a strong comeback to the international circuit after recovering from an injury sustained in October 2023. She marked her comeback with an impactful performance at the Malaysia Masters 2024, finishing as the runner-up. In a hard-fought final, she was scarcely defeated by People's Republic of China's ZY Wang.
The Paris Olympic Games 2024 are just around two months away, and the India's Olympic-bound shuttlers will have three more tournaments Australian Open Super 500, Indonesia Super 1000, and Canada Open Super 500 to test their racket before the biggest stage.
In Singapore Open top Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, H S Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, will begin their campaign on May 29 at the USD 850,000 Singapore Open.
PV Sindhu Vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt Head To Head
PV Sindhu and Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt last met in Swiss Open Women in 2022. There Sindhu won 0-2.
Live Streaming details for PV Sindhu Vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, Singapore Open, Round Of 32
When to watch PV Sindhu Vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, Singapore Open, Round Of 32?
The PV Sindhu Vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, Singapore Open, Round Of 32 match will be played at BWF Super 750 event, Singapore Open on Wednesday, May 29 10:40am IST.
Where to watch PV Sindhu Vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, Singapore Open, Round Of 32 in India?
The Indian badminton fans can watch the opening matches of Singapore Open on BWF TV YouTube channel, but from May 29 onwards, the games will be broadcasted on the Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-3 channels, along with on the JioCinema app and website.