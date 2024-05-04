Badminton

China Vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

For the first time in 12 years, both the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup finals will showcase showdown between the same two countries

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
Indonesia's Jonatan Christie celebrate with teammates after defeating Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei to take Team Indonesia 3-0 over Team Taiwan in the semi-final of the Thomas Cup Finals held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Saturday, May 4, 2024. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
The host People's Republic of China is all set to lock horns with Indonesia in the final of BWF Thomas Cup 2024 in Chengdu on May 5. (More Sports News)

Both the China and Indonesia showcased their dominance by securing victories in semi-finals in Chengdu on Saturday, May 4th. Their impressive performances set the stage for an exciting final showdown.

This showdown will be iconic as it'll mark the first time since 2012 that the same nations have competed in both the men's and women's finals at badminton's world team championships. In 2012, China swept both matches against the Republic of Korea on home soil in Wuhan, also clinching both titles.

In the semi-final match Malaysia's hopes were dashed as they fell 1-3 to a dominant China. The pressure was on Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani to keep Malaysia's challenge alive in the second doubles after the team trailed 1-2. However, despite a valiant effort, they were unable to deliver at the Hi-Tech Sports Centre in Chengdu, China on Saturday, May 4.

With this defeat, Malaysia settled for the bronze medal, while China advanced to face 14-time winners Indonesia in the final. On the other hand Indonesia secured their spot in the final by defeating Taiwan 3-0 in the other semi-final.

The defending champion India's campaign of Thomas Cup and Uber Cup ended early as both men and women team go down in quarters-finals on Thursday. Lakshya Sen continued his winning streak against Asian Games gold medalist Li Shi Feng, but the Indian squad fell short against hosts China.

Live Streaming details:

When will China Vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024 Final begin?

The China Vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024 Final will be played at 3:30 pm Sunday IST.

Where to watch China Vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024 Final?

The match will be available on Sports18 TV Channel and stream on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can also stream on the BWF's YouTube channel.

