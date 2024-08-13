Badminton

Ponnappa Slams SAI Of Misleading Claims On Financial Support For Paris 2024; Calls It 'Ridiculous'

Ashwini Ponnappa, 34-year-old badminton ace, has been a cornerstone of India's doubles scene. Her impressive Commonwealth Games record includes a gold in 2010, silver in 2014, and bronze in 2018

Ashwini Ponappa
Ashwini Ponappa - Tanisha Crasto in action at Thailand Open 2024. Photo: X | BAI
info_icon

Indian badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa on Tuesday accused the sports ministry of providing minimal financial support for her Paris Olympics campaign. According to a PTI report, she also claimed her request for a personal coach was denied before the Games. (More Badminton News)

The Sports Authority of India has released a document detailing all financial support given to athletes representing the country at the Paris Olympics. Among those listed is Ashwini, who received Rs 4.5 lakh from TOPS and a sizeable Rs 1.48 crores on account of Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).

The latter sum was utilized for acquiring Game Ready recovery equipment, participating in international events, and funding a sparring partner during the Tokyo Olympic cycle.

"I'm absolutely shocked.. I don't mind not getting money but telling the nation that I got money is ridiculous. I haven't received it. Like if you're talking about national camp, then that 1.5 Crore is spent on all the campers," Ashwini told PTI.

She added, "I don't have a specific coach. As for my personalised trainer, I'm paying for him myself. I'm not taking money from anyone. I've played on my own until November, 2023. I was included as part of TOPS only after we qualified."

China's He Bingjiao celebrates after defeating PV Sindhu - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Paris Olympics: He Bing Jiao Calls Time On Her Playing Career After Silver Medal Campaign

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ashwini is a 34-year-old badminton ace who has been the mainstay of India's doubles scene. Her Commonwealth Games record at CWG includes a gold in 2010, silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018. She has also represented India at the London and Rio Olympics along with Jwala Gutta.

An official of the SAI explained that this Rs 1.48 crore sanctioned to Ashwini was spent on her for travel, accommodation, food, competition fees and daily allowance, among other expenses, while she competed in a number of international tournaments as a member of the Indian team in the Paris Olympic cycle.

These funds were channeled through the Badminton Association of India (BAI) as part of the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).

"The ministry has always supported me. I've been part of the team for years and I'm grateful for the support I've received," Ashwini mentioned.

"The last year I haven't been supported and it's ok. But you can't say I've been given Rs 1.5 crore, if it's over four years, fair enough. As I was TOPS when I was partnering Sikki."

Playing her third Olympics, Ashwini was left in tears after she and her partner Tanisha couldn't win a single match to make an unceremonious exit from the group stage.

"I haven't played well, irrespective of the coach not being there, I take responsibility for that. But you can't say I'm getting this amount when I haven't even got this amount," she said.

(With PTI Inputs)

