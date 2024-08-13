Paris Olympics 2024: Chinese Shuttler He Bing Jiao Calls Time On Her Playing Career After Silver Medal Campaign

Chinese badminton player He Bing Jiao has announced her retirement from the sport on Tuesday, August 13 after winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics recently. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The 27-year-old had won silver in the women's badminton singles in Paris as she came up short to world no 1 An Se Young in the final.
Bing Jiao had first come into the spotlight after finishing second behind Akane Yamaguchi in the BWF World Junior Championships 2014. At the Youth Olympics, she beat Yamaguchi to claim gold medal in the final at Nanjing.
Bing Jiao's career saw her rack up a win-loss record of 336-125 across 461 singles matches. She had won 27 of 26 games in 2024. At the Olympics, Bing Jao started off with a comfortable group-stage win before defeating PV Sindhu in the Round of 16. In the quarter-final, she defeated Chen Yu Fei.
The Chinese then defeated Spaniard Carolina Marin after the latter's retirement due to an injury. Bing Jiao had missed out on a bronze at the Tokyo Games against Sindhu, but clinched a silver in Paris after a straight-game defeat to Se Young.
Bing Jiao has won few titles on the BWF World Tour that includes the Denmark Open and the French Open in 2022, beating Chen Yu Fei and Carolina Marin respectively.
At Paris 2024, the Chinese won hearts of fans worldwide for holding a Spanish pin on the podium as a tribute to Carolina Marin, who had retired with injury in their semi-final.