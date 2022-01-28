Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Enter Final

After winning the first set Daniil Medvedev lost the second against Stefanos Tsitispas before he came back again with more composure and dominated the rest part of the match.

Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Enter Final
Daniil Medvedev (L) congratulated by Stefanos Tsitsipas after Australian Open 2022 semifinal match. - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 6:01 pm

Daniil Medvedev reeled off the last five games to beat Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated Australian Open semifinal and continue his bid for back-to-back major titles. (More Tennis News)

The second-seeded Medvedev will play Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday as he continues his bid to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

Nadal is bidding for a men's-record 21st Grand Slam singles title after beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Nadal shares the men's record at 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Related stories

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Stays On Track For Record 21st Men’s Singles Grand Slam

Australian Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis Book Men’s Doubles Summit Clash Spot 

Medvedev had to save a match point and rally from two sets down in the quarterfinals late Wednesday and had another emotional match against Tsitsipas two days later. He yelled at the chair umpire after dropping serve in the second set and demanded that Tsitsipas be cautioned for receiving coaching from his father in the crowd.

Medvedev lost the set, took a five-minute break and returned with more composure.

He converted a crucial service break late in the third set and he won the last five games to wrap it up.

Medevedev also beat Tsitsipas in the semifinals at Melbourne Park last year before losing to Djokovic in the final.

Tags

Sports Tennis Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Brendan Taylor, Former Zimbabwe Captain, Banned By ICC For Three And Half Years

Brendan Taylor, Former Zimbabwe Captain, Banned By ICC For Three And Half Years

BBL 2021-22: Why Perth Scorchers Have Become Most Successful T20 Team In Australian Cricket

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Aim Top 4 Spot With Clash Vs Bottom-Placed East Bengal

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: India Seek Revenge Against Bangladesh In Quarterfinals

EXPLAINER: What Is At Stake As 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Resumes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash