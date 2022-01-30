Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova Win Women's Doubles Title

The Czech pair claimed their first Australian Open title to go with one Wimbledon and two French Open titles to move a step closer to a career Grand Slam in doubles. They also are Olympic champions.

Australian Open 2022: Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova Win Women's Doubles Title
Barbora Krejcikova, right, and Katerina Siniakova with the Australian Open, women's doubles trophy. - AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 6:26 pm

Top-ranked Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova took another major step in a partnership which began in junior ranks when they won the Australian Open women's doubles 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 Sunday from unseeded Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.(More Tennis News)

The Czech pair claimed their first Australian Open title to go with one Wimbledon and two French Open titles to move a step closer to a career Grand Slam in doubles. They also are Olympic champions.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Australian Open 2022, Men's Singles Final: Watch Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev Showdown

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty Beats Danielle Collins To End 44-Year Wait For Home Grand Slam

Australian Open 2022: T-Shirts With ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ Slogan Grab Attention

They were finalists in Melbourne last year but went down 6-2, 6-3 to Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka. Krejcikova also had been in top form in the singles in Melbourne this year before unexpectedly falling to Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.

The top seeds were fully stretched by Danilina of Kazakhstan and Haddad Maia of Brazil who put together their partnership less than a month ago and were unbeaten in nine matches before Sunday. They won the Sydney Classic doubles title before tackling their first Grand Slam tournament together.

Danilina and Haddad Maia became the first pair to take a set from Krejcikova and Siniakova in Melbourne and kept the final alive for 2 hours and 42 minutes before finally succumbing.

Krejcikova and Siniakova's well-honed partnership was scratchy at times Sunday before experience pulled them through. Siniakova was more active in the first two sets while Krejcikova seemed unusually stuck on the baseline and less mobile than usual at the net.

Krejcikova stepped up in the final set and produced many of the key points, hitting strongly through the middle of the court while Siniakova crossed over at the net for clutch volleys.

Siniakova had served for the match at 5-2 in the third set but Danilina and Haddad Maia, not to be denied, broke her serve.

Haddad Maia held serve in front of cheering fans waving Brazil flags before Krejcikova clinched the win on serve.

“You guys have played two great tournaments and I hope you're going to continue together and I hope we're going to have more fights like this because it's a real pleasure to share a court with you,” Krejcikova said court-side. “You're really amazing.

“I want also want to thank my partner for playing with me for a very, very long time. I'm so happy we are still working so well together and our co-operation is only going up so I'm really happy with that and I'm looking forward to the next adventure.” 

Siniakova thanked Krejcivoka for her support through recent difficult times.

“Thank you for pushing me hard and for helping me and just being on my side on the court,” she said.

The top seeds fell behind in the first set when Siniakova's serve was broken in the third game. They leveled, breaking Danilina in the eighth game and Siniakova and Danilina both lost their serves again before the set went to a tiebreak.

Danilina and Haddad Maia won the first six points on the tiebreak and held on comfortably to take the set.

Haddad Maia dropped serve in the opening game of the second set and Krejcikova and Siniakova held that advantage to level the match. They also broke Haddad Maia for an early advantage in the deciding set before their unseeded rivals fought back to extend the match.

Haddad Maia already had experienced a finals loss against Krejcikova and Siniakova, losing to the pair in the finals of the French Open juniors.

“We weren't supposed to play together again this week,” she said, addressing Danilina. 

“I think we played our best in all the matches. I think we had eight matches in the third set so we gave everything and I'm very proud to learn with you.

“Congratulations to Barbora and Katarina. I played you 10 years ago in the Roland Garros juniors finals and I lost also. But you guys are doing nice work all these years.” 

Danilina was a star at the University of Florida, winning an NCAA title with the Florida Gators before graduating with an economics degree in 2018.

Tags

Sports Tennis Australian Open Australian Open 2022 Grand Slam Barbora Krejcikova Melbourne WTA Tour
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

AFC Women's Asian Cup: South Korea Stun Australia To Enter Semis, Book World Cup Spot

AFC Women's Asian Cup: South Korea Stun Australia To Enter Semis, Book World Cup Spot

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan Thrash Thailand 7-0 To Enter Semis, Also Book World Cup Ticket

IND Vs WI: Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore To Join Team India As Reserves For West Indies Series - Report

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 6 Live

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United: How To Watch Pakistan Super League Match 5

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast

Workers drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach in hopes of containing any oil washing ashore from a recent spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand.

Workers Continue With Cleaning Operation At Thailand's Mae Ram Pheung Beach After Massive Oil Leakage

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician