AUS-W Vs WI-W, ICC Women's World Cup: Australia Humble West Indies By Seven Wickets

A dominant Australia confidently carried on their march towards a record seventh title as they pummelled West Indies by seven wickets in a lop-sided league stage contest to register their fourth consecutive win at the ICC Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Australia, the most successful team in the history of the event, has lived up to its favourites tag so far in the tournament as it has looked way too strong compared to the other seven teams in the fray.

The Meg Lanning-led side seemed to have all its bases covered, dishing out clinical performances one after another to lead the standings with eight points from four wins.

West Indies, the 2013 runner-up side, were no match for Australia as the team from the Caribbeans was bundled out for a meagre 131 in 45.5 overs after opting to bat.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor played a lone hand with a fighting 91-ball 50 as West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals from the word go.

Taylor held one end as wickets kept tumbling from the other.West Indies struggle can be gauged from the fact that their best partnership was a 36-run fourth wicket stand between Taylor and wicketkeeper batter Shemaine Campbelle (20).

Ellyse Perry (3/22) and Ashleigh Gardner (3/25) shared six wickets between them for Australia, while Jess Jonassen picked up two scalps giving away 18 runs.

The chase was always going to be a cakewalk for the Australians. Opener Rachael Haynes hit a stylish 83 not out off 95 balls with the help of nine boundaries to anchor Australia's chase after they suffered two early blows in the form of Alyssa Healy and Lanning.

With Australia in a spot of bother at seven for two and later 58 for three, Haynes took the onus on herself to guide the innings in Beth Mooney's (28 not out) company and the duo overwhelmed the target easily in 30.2 overs.

Chinelle Henry (1/20), Hayley Matthews (1/31) and Shamilia Connell (1/32) picked up a wicket each for the Windies.

While Australia remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, West Indies suffered their second defeat, a heavy one, from four games and are placed fifth in the standings with four points.

Brief Scores:

West Indies : 131 all out in 45.5 overs (Stafanie Taylor 50; Ellyse Perry 3/22, Ashleigh Gardner 3/25).