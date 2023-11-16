AUS Vs RSA, Semi-Final: Australia's Road To ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets in the second semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Kolkata on Thursday.
After defeats in their opening two World Cup matches, Australia came roaring back, winning their next eight games in succession, including the three-wicket victory in the semifinal against South Africa Thursday. (Highlights | Scores | Report)
They regrouped through their all-round strength and big stage experience to book a final berth against India on Sunday.
Here’s Australia's journey into the World Cup final:
Match 1: Australia lost to India by 6 wickets in Chennai (Highlights | Scorecard)
Match 2: Australia lost to South Africa by 134 runs in Lucknow (Highlights | Scorecard)
Match 3: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Lucknow (Highlights | Scorecard)
Match 4: Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru (Highlights | Scorecard)
Match 5: Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs in Delhi (Highlights | Scorecard)
Match 6: Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs in Dharamsala (Highlights | Scorecard)
Match 7: Australia beat England by 33 runs in Ahmedabad (Highlights | Scorecard)
Match 8: Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets in Pune (Highlights | Scorecard)
Match 9: Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Pune (Highlights | Scorecard)
Semifinal: Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets in Kolkata. (Highlights | Scorecard)
