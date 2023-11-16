Australia Vs South Africa Semi-Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Aussies Break Proteas Hearts Again, Set Up Titanic Final Date With India

Australia overcame a spirited challenge from South Africa by three wickets in the second semifinal of the World Cup here on Thursday to set up a title clash with hosts India. The final will be played on Sunday at Ahmedabad. David Miller struck a 116-ball 101 and lifted South Africa to 212 all out after his team had lost four early wickets. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Heroic bowling efforts from South Africa went in vain as Australia overpowered the Men In Green to win the semi-final by three wickets and also set up a titanic clash against India in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Proteas fought long and hard in the game but it all went in vain as Australia marched on with their 8th successive win in the competition.

The Aussies started of on a blistering note with Travis Head and David Warner dishing out boundaries in the Eden Gardens at the expense of South African bowlers. However, Temba Bavuma brought on Aiden Markram and the move worked as he scalped the wicket of David Warner for 29. Mitchell Marsh followed suit for a duck as he was dismissed thanks to a brilliant catch by Rassie van der Dussen.

The spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi weaved their magic on a slow Edens track as they scalped important wickets, one being notably of Travis Head (62). Steve Smith (30) watched from other end as Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Glenn Maxwell (1) dismissed quite cheaply. However, Smith partnered with Josh Inglis (28) to breathe some life into the Aussie innings however Gerald Coetzee (2/47) removed them both as the innings went into a cliffhanger.

Some dropped catches from the Proteas did not help things as Aussies complete the game with Pat Cummins (16) and Mitchell (14) staying unbeaten and guiding the five-time champions to yet another final.

Earlier, David Miller's heroic 116-ball 101 innings lifted South Africa to a marginable 212 after his team had lost four early wickets against Australia during the second semifinal of the World Cup on Thursday.

Miller had hit eight fours and five sixes during his rescue act, and brought up his century with a maximum over deep midwicket off Australian captain Pat Cummins. Opting to bat after winning the toss, South Africa were off to a disastrous start losing both their openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma with just eight runs on the board in the sixth over.

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram too didn't last long, leaving South Africa precariously placed at 24/4 in the 12th over.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were the wreckers in chief early into South Africa's innings.

A partnership of 95 runs between Miller and Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 48 balls) steadied the ship before Australia struck again to remove the latter through Travis Head.

The result also brings curtains on Quinton de Kock's playing career in the ODI format. The southpaw had decided to quit the 50-over game after the World Cup and concentrate on the T20 leagues around the world. The Proteas saw their dream end at the very venue where it all began for them back in November 1991. The Proteas made a return to international cricket after a hiatus of over two decades due to apartheid.

The Proteas' dismal run the knockouts continued after 1992, 1996, 2007, 2015 and now 2023. As for the Aussies, its yet another World Cup final appearance.



Brief score:

South Africa: 212 all out in 49.4 overs (David Miller 101, Heinrich Klaasen 47; Pat Cummins 3/51, Mitchell Starc 3/34, Josh Hazlewood 2/12).

Australia: 215/7 in 47.2 overs (Travis Head 62; Tabraiz Shamsi 2/42, Gerald Coetzee 2/47, Keshav Maharaj 1/24).

(With PTI inputs)