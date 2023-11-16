AUS Vs RSA Semi-Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia Beat South Africa By 3 Wickets In Kolkata Thriller, Storm Into Final - As It Happened

Pat Cummins-led Australia secured a hard-fought win over a valiant South African team to enter the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 final for a record eighth time on Thursday. Requiring 213 runs to win in the semis, Travis Head played a gem of an innings with a well-made 62 alongside David Warner (29) to lay the foundation for the Aussies. However, Proteas fought back thanks to their spinners as well as Gerald Coetzee (2/47). In the end, the men from Down Under crossed the finishing line to set up a mammoth battle against India in the final on Sunday. Opting to bat, Temba Bavuma's men kept losing wickets however, it was David Miller's 101 runs and Heinrich Klaasen's 47 that helped them get 212 runs on board. Read through the highlights of the AUS vs RSA match here. (Scorecard | Match Report)

That's all from our side!

Player of the match - Travis Head (62 off 48 & 5-0-21-2)

It's difficult to unpack all of that. Amazing game with a tense ending. For the last time, I didn't move from my seat. We knew how it was going to go since we'd been here for three or four days. We hadn't seen such a spin before, so we knew we had to fight. I feared I wouldn't be here (due to the hand injury), but I'm pleased to contribute for Australia, and it's great to be here. They were as direct as they could be. He (Klaasen) slapped me, and I was under the pump, but it was satisfying to get his wicket. I was willing to bowl a few overs and was always eager to contribute with the ball. We've taken a constructive attitude to keep the momentum going. That (against Maharaj) was supposed to be a match against a left-arm spinner, but it wasn't to be. It's a terrific assault, their bowlers seem sharp, and they've been one of the top teams in the competition; I never imagined seeing them in a World Cup final.

Temba Bavuma, South Africa Captain: I can't put it into words, but first and foremost, congrats to Australia. Best wishes for the final. They performed admirably today. Today, our personalities shone through. We must be resilient. The manner we started with the bat and ball was crucial, and it was here that we lost the game. The combination of the weather and the effectiveness of their attack was enough to put us under strain. When you're 24/4, it's always difficult to put up a competitive total. We were gaining some traction while Miller and Klaasen were out there, but he was unable to continue. Miller's innings was magnificent, highlighting the team's grit; it was incredible to do so in such high-pressure circumstances and a World Cup Semi-Final. They scored 70-odd points in the first ten minutes, which allowed the remainder of the men to relax. Markram and Maharaj were terrific, and they put them under a lot of strain. We had chances, tough chances that we passed up, and it might have been a lot closer if we had held on to them. As a young man, he was our fighter; there wasn't much going for the seamers at the time, so for him to come around the wicket and take Smith's wicket was great. He was cramping, but he was determined to keep bowling. Quinton would have preferred to conclude his career on a different note, but regardless of the outcome, I believe he will cherish his time. He will be remembered as one of South Africa's best cricketers.

Pat Cummins, Australia Captain: It was probably easier out there than in the dugout. It was a tense couple of hours, but the outcome was satisfying. I didn't anticipate Starc and Hazlewood to bowl so early. We anticipated it might spin later, but there was some cloud cover, so we weren't too bummed about bowling initially. We spoke a lot about our fielding, which was maybe not up to par at the start of the tournament but was outstanding tonight. Especially Warner, who is 37 years old. Travis Head was the man in the middle overs today, taking that key wicket. Inglis performed well, and he appeared to be in complete control out there, especially against two great spinners. Few of us have played in a final before, and a few other men have played in a T20 World Cup final; the stadium will be full, and the game will be primarily one-sided, but the key is to embrace it. The 2015 World Cup was one of the highlights of my career, and I never imagined I'd be back in India for another World Cup final.

Australia won by three wickets!

Brief Score: AUS - 215/7 (47.2)

Travis Head - 62 (48), Steven Smith - 30 (62) | Tabraiz Shamsi: (10-0-42-2)

10:10 pm: Australia into the finals!!

Captain Pat Cummins hit the winning runs and took Australia through to the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia will face hosts India in the finals at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

10:08 pm: 2 runs needed off 18 balls!

Australia still need 2 runs to win this match in three overs. Can South Africa pull this off? Any more twists in this game?

10:06 pm: 3 runs needed off 24 balls!

Australia just need 3 runs and South Africa need three wickets. Australia are favourites, but anything can happen!

10:04 pm: Starc hit a boundary!

Australia may now relax since they are only one hit away! Starc gave this a strong swing since it was in his zone, went off the inner half but went into the gap at mid-wicket and raced away to the boundary.

9:59 pm: De Kock dropped!

This might be a watershed moment! Cummins went for a thundering drive and only got a feather of an inside edge on it, de Kock couldn't hang on! South Africa is losing ground with each run scored. De Kock will now bear the weight of that lost catch as well; that's what pressure can do; it wasn't the most difficult catch in the world.

9:58 pm: 9 runs needed off 33 balls

9 runs are required off 33 balls for Australia to win this match and register themselves for the final clash versus India on Sunday.

9:56 pm: Gerald Coetzee is bowling again!

Coetzee has bowled his eighth consecutive over. I recall him limping a little at the end of his previous over. Coetzee's bravery is admirable; he's pushing through the agony and giving it everything he's got.

9:54 pm: Pressure mounting for both teams!

This game is slipping away from South Africa now, they need another wicket, just to make themselves believe again more than anything else. Both camps looking very tense, it's just been that kind of game. The pressure of a semi-final and the side that'll win it will be the one that can endure it.

9:50 pm: 12 runs needed off 48 balls

Australian captain Pat Cummins need to stay at the crease and make these 12 runs with Mitchell Starc. South Africa eyeing for quick wickets here.

9:45 pm: AUS - 193/7; Overs 31-40 Highlights

Gerald Coetzee removed Steven Smith with a short ball and then struck again with a yorker to dismiss Josh Inglis. It's like the 1999 semi-final between these two teams back again. South Africa are still in the game and nobody can take them out. With still three wickets needed, Proteas are backing their spinners. Captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have to deliver with the at also to make it happen for Australia. 20 runs are needed with three wickets in hand for Australia. It's a thriller time in Eden Gardens.

9:37 pm: Coetzee bowled Josh Inglis!

South Africa continues to find ways to remain in the game, and this is as good as it gets from Gerald Coetzee! Josh Inglis had no answers as he went full-on off-stump, nearly a perfect yorker, and he's on his way back after losing his off-stump! He was attempting to clip it into the leg side, but it was only the angle that got it past the bat; he staggered forward off balance, and that was the end of it. South Africa now requires three more wickets to win and has broken into the bowlers.

ALSO READ: Proteas Look To Bury The Ghosts Of 1999 Against The Kangaroos

9:07 pm: Coetzee gets Steven Smith!

Smith was probably anticipating another short one here as he walked over his stumps and held back, but instead, he played an uncommon swipe across the line and it flew right up in the air. De Kock shouted for it miles up in the night sky, ran towards the stumps, and held on right beside them. Smith realised right away and shook his head in contempt. De Kock and South Africa were ecstatic after that. Excuse the cliché, but there's a new twist in the story.

8:55 pm: AUS - 162/5; Overs 21-30 Highlights

Tabraiz Shamsi traps Marnus Labuschagne in front of the wickets. Then he bowled Glenn Maxwell after he tried to play a rash shot. Josh Inglis played with positive intent and gave good support to Steven Smith in the middle. Australia need to spend some time at the crease and the runs will come. However, South African spinners have built up the pressure. Gerald Coetzee was brought into the attack and he was welcomed by Josh Inglis with boundaries. Australia now need 51 runs in 20 overs. South Africa would eye for quick wickets.

8:30 pm: Shamsi bowled Maxwell!

Tabraiz Shamsi has knocked Maxwell over, and his delight knows no boundaries! Maxwell dived deep in his crease aiming to heave it away and was simply done in the air, it seemed like it kept just a bit low too and he utterly missed it. Maxwell is back in the cabin after his leg stump was uprooted. By any measure of the imagination, South Africa is not out of this. This dismissal from Maxwell is similar to how he went out against Kuldeep at the start of the tournament.

8:20 pm: Shamsi traps Labuschagne!

Marnus Labuschagne leaned into reverse-sweep and it came back in fast, went past the blade, and smacked him in front. He talked to Smith and went upstairs; there was no bat or glove, the ball tracker showed impact was in line, and it was merely a leg-stump on the umpire's ruling. South Africa rejoices; this wicket couldn't have arrived at a better moment. As he walks off, Labuschagne bangs his bat against his pad; he's not happy with himself, and rightfully so; there was no need to get daring at this point, especially with the ball twisting so much. He took the risk of playing it against the turn and paid the price.

8:15 pm: AUS - 124/3; Overs 11-20 Highlights

Travis Head completed his fifty in 40 balls. Substitute fielder Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen dropped down a couple of chances of Travis Head. 100-run completed for Australia in the 14th over. Keshav Maharaj was brought into the attack and removed Travis Head with the first delivery. Tabraiz Shamsi and Maharaj created pressure on Aussie batters with several dot balls. Quinton de Kock also dropped Steven Smith's catch in the 18th over. 50 runs were added in this phase with the loss of set batter Travis Head's wicket.

7:45 pm: Keshav Maharaj bowled Travis Head

Maharaj, like Markram, strikes the first ball. Bavuma will be questioned on the timing of bringing in Maharaj once more. He was held back by the two left-handed openers, which he had already eliminated. Flighted outside off, the ball dips and turns in to beat the inside edge before crashing into the stumps. South Africa will be glad that the dangerous Head has been eliminated.

7:30 pm: AUS - 74/2; Overs 1-10 Highlights

Travis Head and David Warner provided Australia with a brisk start. Australia completed fifty runs in 5.3 overs and both the openers were dealing in sixes only. Warner hit four sixes in his 29 runs innings and targeted Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada. He hit two back-to-back sixes off Rabada and then Head also smacked a six in that over. 21 runs were conceded from that over of Rabada. Aiden Markram was introduced into the attack as first spinner in the 7th over and he bowled Warner on the first delivery. He bowled a maiden over. Kagiso Rabada struck in the next over as Rassie van der Dussen took a blinder to dismiss Mitch Marsh for a duck. 74 runs were added in the first powerplay with the loss of two wickets.

7:25 pm: Kagiso Rabada gets Mitch Marsh for duck

It might be a candidate for the catch of the tournament. Marsh returns for a duck, a sardonic look on his face. He couldn't believe it had been stolen. Marsh drives on the rise and doesn't bother keeping it down, strikes it hard and the ball soars to the right of the cover, RvD dives and grabs it with both hands while still airborne. South Africa needed some motivation in the field, and nothing beats this effort from RvD.

7:20 pm: Aiden Markram bowled David Warner

South Africa desired this strongly, and the alliance has been broken. The first delivery of spin yielded a wicket. Warner does not shift his feet and then attempts to follow the direction of the ball, beaten on the outside edge and the ball smashes into off-stump.

7:15 pm: It's raining sixes in Eden Gardens

David Warner and Travis Head have given a dream start to Australia after chasing a below-par target of 213 runs. It is like a competition going on between Head and Warner about who can hit the longest six. They both went after Kagiso Rabada in the 6th over and first Warner smacked back-to-back sixes, then Travis Head also hit a six over cow corner. Australia completed fifty runs in the 6th over. 21 runs came from that over of Rabada with three sixes.

6:50 pm: Australia start batting

Travis Head and David Warner opened the batting for Australia while Marco Jansen opened the bowling attack for South Africa. Travis Head faced the first ball and opened the account with a four off the second delivery. Jansen bowled a wide in the over and overall conceded 5 runs from the first over. Australia are off the mark.

Innings Break!

David Miller scored a powerful century (101 runs off 116 balls) to give South Africa some hope in their semi-final clash against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Eden Gardens. Opting to bat first under overcast conditions, Temba Bavuma saw a walk back early in the innings after Mitchell Starc dismissed him for a duck. Proteas lost wickets at regular intervals before Heinrich Klaasen (47) stitched a 101-run stand with David Miller. However, after Klaasen departed, Aussie bowlers scalped wickets at regular intervals to leave Proteas reeling and eventually bowled them out for 212 runs. For the Aussies, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins scalped three wickets each while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head grabbed a brace each.

Brief Score: RSA - 212/10 (49.4)

David Miller - 101 (116), Heinrich Klaasen - 47 (48) | Mitchell Starc: (10-1-34-3)

6:20 pm: RSA - 212/10; Overs 41-49.4 Highlights

Gerald Coetzee gave good support to David Miller in the end but was soon removed by Pat Cummins. However, the replay showed that it missed his gloves and the ball hit his shoulderbone instead. But, being confused he walked off. Keshav Maharaj was removed by Mitchell Starc for 4 runs. David Miller kept scoring from one end and also completed his hundred with a six off Pat Cummins. He was caught out on the very next ball. Miller played a powerful knock of 101 runs in 116 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes. Kagiso Rabada also showed his batting abilities and smacked a six off Starc before he was caught out in the deep by Maxwell to finish the South African innings for 212 runs with two balls to spare. Australia will eye to achieve the target carefully.

6:10 pm: David Miller completes his century

In a below-par score of 212 runs, David Miller made 101 runs off 116 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes in his innings. He also completed his century with a six off Pat Cummins over the mid-wicket region. But he got trapped in the very next slower delivery of the Aussie captain and was caught out at the boundary by Travis Head.

5:30 pm: RSA - 156/6; Overs 31-40 Highlights

Travis Head was introduced into the attack at the start of this phase and he was welcomed by Heinrich Klaasen with back-to-back boundaries but he struck back and bowled Klaasen. If that was not enough, he also dismissed handy batter Marco Jansen on the very next ball and was once on the hat-trick but Gerald Coetzee played the ball well. Coetzee have given good support since then and David Miller has played freely. Miller completed his half-century and is eyeing for a respectable total on the board. Coetzee has also displayed his batting abilities in between and has hit some fours. Australian off-spinners Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head have found some grip and turn from the surface.

5:05 pm: David Miller completes half-century

David Miller completed his fifty with a four off Glenn Maxwell's bowling over covers. Miller has played a memorable innings for South Africa and is continuing with that. If South Africa could be able to put up a respectable total on board, it will only be possible of David Miller's innings from here. So far, he have looked focused and in good control. Now, death overs approaching, he may shift some gears and would eye to score quick runs.

5:00 pm: Travis Head got two in his first over

Travis Head was introduced into the attack on the 31st over and Heinrich Klaasen welcomed him with two consecutive fours. But Head kept his head high and bowled him to give South Africa another breakthrough. Marco Jansen, the next batter was also given LBW out on the very next ball and South Africa is now left with only batter David Miller, who can be hoped to play a big innings. Gerald Coetzee is the new batter at the crease.

4:55 pm: RSA - 111/4; Overs 21-30 Highlights

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller took South Africa out of the direst situation and have put the Proteas in a position from where they can post a respectable total on the board. Both batters completed their 50-run stand Klaasen and Miller targeted Zampa and hit him for many sixes. 44 runs were made in the phase without any wicket loss. South Africa woul be eyeing for a good total from here.

4:18 pm: RSA - 67/4; Overs 11-20 Highlights

Mitchell Starc dismissed in-form Aiden Markram caught at backward point. Rassie van der Dussen also fell under pressure and was caught in the second slip. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller have survived some nervy moments and helped Proteas in rebuilding the innings. The Match was halted for some time between the overs due to slight drizzle but it was resumed soon and since then South Africa have looked positive and Miller has shown some real intent while counter-attacking. He hit Adam Zampa for two sixes in the consecutive overs. 49 runs were made in this phase with the loss of two wickets for South Africa.

4:00 pm: Play resumes after rain

After the slightest drizzle, the play has been resumed in Kolkata. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen are back in the middle to take Proteas out of the struggling situation. Adam Zampa was introduced into the attack right after the play resumed.

3:18 pm: Rain Interrupts Play At Kolkata

Drizzle has picked up and has interrupted play at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Proteas will highly benefit from this as they need to regroup, restrategise and come back strongly if they are to make a match out of this. At the moment, it is all Australia in the semi-final.

2:48 pm: RSA - 18/2; Overs 1-10 Highlights

Australia racked up the pressure on the Proteas when Mitchell Starc struck in the first over to send Temba Bavuma packing. Post the wicket, the Aussies were brilliant in the field, as they stopped the balls going towards the boundary. Josh Hazlewood struck to dismiss Quinton de Kock who was neatly caught by Pat Cummins. The Proteas could only muster 18 runs in this phase as Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram look to gain some momentum. Markam hit the first boundary for this team in the ninth over.

2:33 pm: Quinton de Kock Falls, Proteas Go Two Down

Australian bowlers are all over the South Africans as Josh Hazlewood scalped the wicket of the in-form Quinton de Kock. The wicketkeeper-batter went for a maximum but ended up hitting from the bottom of the bat and hit straight into the hands of Pat Cummins. If Proteas lose tonight, this will be QdK's final match in South Africa colours.

2:24 pm: South Africa Under-pressure As Aussies Hunt For Wickets

Thanks to the overcast conditions, the Proteas have started slowly as compared to their league games where they would blitz the opposition away. In five overs, South Africa have eight runs on the board with the loss of one wicket.

2:15 pm: Mitchell Starc Strikes In The 1st Over

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc made use of the overcast conditions as he sent back Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma in the first over. With overcast conditions at play, Starc would really look make the most of it and damage the Proteas' top-order.

2:03 pm: Action Gets Underway

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are at the crease as Australia's Mitchell Starc gets ready with the ball. Here we go!

1:53 pm: National Anthems Time

Teams are out for their respective national anthems.

1:38 pm: Captain Speak

Pat Cummins: We would have batted first as well. They play pretty similar style, unfortunately they have won a last few, we are due. We have been in these positions before. We have a lot of experience. We were not up to our best in those couple of games. But guys have been positive in the last seven games. Two changes for us. Stoinis and Abbott are out. Maxwell and Starc are in.



Temba Bavuma: We will bat first. Not something I really dreamt of. We have come against a team like Australia in the semi-final. Means a lot to me, there's a game to focus on. Very important to stay in the present. Need to stick to our processes. Got one change, Shamsi is in for Ngidi.

1:36 pm: Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

1:26 pm: Pitch Report

There's 36% chance of rain. 65 m square boundaries, 75 m straight boundaries. This is the same wicket that was used for England - Pakistan match. Spinners have had a good time bowling here. Spin will win, reckons Hayden. Going to be tough to score runs as the spinners will get more assistance in the second innings. Captain winning the toss should bat first, reckons Pommie Mbangwa.

1:19 pm: Toss Will Be Crucial

If any team wins the toss, it will not be surprise if the team skipper chooses to bowl first. But given the nature of the wicket, spinners would come into play in the latter stages of the game.



1:15 pm: Covers Are Off

The covers are off and that means we will have the toss on time. It's not far away though.



1:02 pm: Reserve Day

Just to let everyone know - We do have a reserve day for the knockout games and the final. Hence despite the overcast weather in Kolkata, we are most likely to get a result.



12:45 pm: Head-To-Head Record

Australia and South Africa have faced off 109 times in ODIs, with the Aussies winning 50 games to Proteas' 55. One was a no result whereas three were tied. In ODI World matches, the two teams have clashed seven times, with both winning three games each. One game - in the 1999 World Cup semi-final - was tied.

12:35 pm: Weather Conditions

There unfortunately is a heavy cloud cover at the Eden Gardens right now and the ground has been covered. There is no rain yet, though there are chances of showers later in the day. The match does have a reserve day, should it be rained out on Thursday. Kolkata will be serving up a maximum temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius, so expect a pleasant outing.

12:30 pm: Preview

After an exhilarating semi-final win on Wednesday night - which included Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century - over the Kiwis in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, hosts India will temporarily turn their attention to Eden Gardens to learn who they will face in the summit clash. The second semi-final features a consistent South Africa against the in-form Australia in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

The match promises to be a mouthwatering one, given both teams' recent as well as past performances. The Proteas and Aussies have lost just two games each in the nine-match league phase, and seem to be battle-ready for the big one.

Australia lost their first two games but are on a seven-match winning streak, which includes a mind-boggling victory against Afghanistan enabled by Glenn Maxwell's logic-defying double century. South Africa, on the other hand, suffered a crushing 243-run loss at the hands of India in their penultimate league game but bounced back with a comfortable win over the Afghans.

History favours Australia big time, however. They are five-time champions in the showpiece tournament, having won it in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. What's more, the Aussies have lost just one of the eight ODI World Cup semi-finals they have contested.

Contrastingly, South Africa are known as the perennial underperformers for their dismal track record in the marquee event. Before this year's tournament, the Proteas have qualified for the 50-over World Cup semi-finals four times, but have never progressed beyond. On top of that, they have twice faced agonizingly close defeats against Aussies - in 1999 and 2007.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.