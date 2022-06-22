Asian Track Cycling Championships: Ronaldo Laitonjam Claims Silver In Sprint For His 3rd Medal, India Finish 5th

Top Indian cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam dished out the best performance of his career as he clinched a silver medal in the sprint event of the senior category on the concluding day of the Asian Track Championship in Delhi on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

This was his third medal of the championships. He had earlier won bronze medals in 1km time trial and team sprint events.

On Wednesday, he gave a tough fight to Japan's experienced rider Kento Yamasaki but finished with a silver.

Yamasaki defeated Ronaldo in back-to-back races to finish at the top of the podium. Kazakhstan's Andrey Chugay won the bronze in the event.

In the morning, Ronaldo defeated Kazakhstan's Andrey Chugay in the semifinal. The Indian lost the first race but bounced back to win the next two to storm into the final.

"Gold was in my mind but I'm also happy with the first-ever silver. This is the best ever performance of my career. In every tournament I improved my technique, this is most important," Ronaldo said.

On Tuesday, world junior champion and Asian record holder Ronaldo created a national record in 200m flying time trial by breaching the 10 seconds barrier on way to the semifinals of men's Elite sprint race event.

The home team won one silver and two bronze medals on the final day.

Indian junior cyclist Birjit Yumnam won a bronze in 15km Points Race with 23 points. Korea's Sungyeon Lee won the silver with 24 points while Farrukh Bobosherov of Uzbekistan grabbed the gold.

The big surprise of the day was 19-year-old Chayanika Gogoi, who opened the Indian tally with a bronze over Kazakhstan's medal favourite Rinata Sultanova in 10km Women Scratch Race finals. Youri Kim won the gold while Kie Furuyama of Japan clinched the silver.

The Asian Junior and Para championships were also being held simultaneously at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium veledrome.

There were a handful of crashes on the final day which saw 10 finals.

Japan topped the combined medal tally with 18 gold, seven silver and two bronze.

In the world class field, the Indian cycling team finished fifth with 23 medals (2 Gold, 6 Silver, 15 Bronze).

Korea finished second with 12 gold, 14 silver and three bronze medals while Kazakhstan secured third place with four gold, four silver and three bronze.