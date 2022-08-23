Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

All India Football Federation Elections On September 2, Nominations To Be Filed From August 25

FIFA has suspended AIFF for the first time in its 85-year history for ‘undue third-party interferences’ and also jeopardised the U-17 Women’s World Cup which India is scheduled to host in October.

The Supreme Court terminated the CoA as demanded by the world governing body FIFA.
The Supreme Court terminated the CoA as demanded by the world governing body FIFA. AIFF

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 3:13 pm

The elections to the AIFF Executive Committee will be held on September 2 and aspiring candidates can file fresh nominations from August 25, the returning officer has announced. (More Football News)

The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the Committee of Administrator (CoA), as demanded by the world governing body FIFA, and pushed back the AIFF election by a week.

Hours after the SC order, returning officer Umesh Sinha issued a fresh notice, outlining the process afresh. The nominations for the posts can be filed between Thursday and Saturday while the scrutiny will be done on Sunday (August 28).

The candidates, whose nominations are deemed valid, will have a chance to withdraw the nomination, if they want, on August 29 while the returning officer shall prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on August 30.

Related stories

Indian Football Crisis: Supreme Court Terminates Mandate Of CoA For AIFF, Postpones Elections

AFC Women's Club Championship: Gokulam Kerala To Return Home After FIFA Suspends AIFF

India Football Elections: Bhaichung Bhutia Files Nomination For AIFF President's Post

The polls would be held on September 2 at AIFF Headquarter in New Delhi and the results could be announced either on September 2 or 3, according to the returning officer's notice. FIFA had suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on August 15 for ‘undue third party interference’, jeopardising the U-17 Women World Cup, the country is set to host in October.

The revocation of AIFF ban and holding the U-17 Women's World Cup in the country depended on CoA's exit and the highest court on Monday directed that the day-to-day affairs will be run by acting secretary general Sunando Dhar.

As per revised order, there will be no ‘eminent footballers’ as individual voters, something that violates the FIFA Statuettes. The implication of this order means that former captain Bhaichung Bhutia will have to come from a state unit in order to contest the election unlike earlier time when he filed as an eminent footballer.

Tags

Sports All India Football Federation Football FIFA FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Bhaichung Bhutia Supreme Court Committee Of Administrators (CoA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read