Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
AIFF Suspends Tripura Player For 4 Years For Age Fraud

It was found that Jamatia has two IDs in the Centralised Registration System with two different dates of births with a difference of nearly eight years between the two.

Jamatia admitted to submitting two separate birth proofs to register with AIFF.
Updated: 01 Mar 2023 8:45 pm

All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee has imposed a four-year ban on Tripura player Ayuk Jamatia for age fraud, forgery and falsification. (More Football News)

The AIFF disciplinary committee met on February 23 and unanimously decided to invoke Article 62 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code in the matter of Jamatia, Player of the Friends Union Club, Tripura "for age fraud and the offence of forgery and falsification, thus punishable under the article."

"In view of Article 62 of the code, the committee has decided to suspend the player from taking part in football matches for a period of four (4) years from the date of the order," a statement in AIFF website said on Wednesday. 

"The player has been directed to deposit a fine of Rs 2,50,000 (Rupees two lakh fifty thousand only). The player has been given the right to file an appeal against the present order in terms of Article 117 of the code.

"Furthermore, the AIFF Player status and registration department is directed to cancel the player's registration in CRS (Centralised Registration System)."

It was found that Jamatia has "two IDs in the CRS with two different dates of births with a difference of nearly eight years between the two."

Responding to the show cause notice issued through a letter dated February 8, Jamatia "admitted to submitting two separate birth proofs to register with AIFF."

"Thereafter, multiple efforts by the committee to reach the player directly, as well as through his clubs in order to secure his presence before the committee, did not yield results as the player remained unavailable."

