Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

After Barcelona Rumours, Robert Lewandowski Says Time At Bayern Munich Is ‘Over’

It was earlier reported that Robert Lewandowski’s agent and Barcelona FC had verbally agreed a three-year deal.

After Barcelona Rumours, Robert Lewandowski Says Time At Bayern Munich Is ‘Over’
Robert Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich contract runs until 2023. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 7:36 pm

Robert Lewandowski says his time at Bayern Munich is over. (More Football News)

The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at his national team’s training camp on Monday that a summer transfer would be the best outcome for all sides.

“As of now, it is certain that my story with Bayern Munich is over and I cannot imagine further cooperation with the club after what happened in recent months. I think the transfer will be the best for both parties,” said Lewandowski, whose contract with the Bavarian powerhouse runs for another season.

Related stories

Nottingham Forest Beat Huddersfield To Return In English Premier League For First Time Since 1999

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Comes Up Big To Win First UEFA Champions League Title

Ronaldo’s Real Valladolid Return To Spanish La Liga After Beating Huesca 3-0 At Home

“I believe that Bayern will not stop me (forcibly) just because it has the opportunity.”

Lewandowski was speaking in Warsaw ahead of Poland’s Nations League match against Wales.

German broadcaster Sport1 previously reported that Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi and Barcelona had verbally agreed a three-year deal.

Lewandowski has scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and former club Borussia Dortmund.

He was the league’s top-scorer for the fifth campaign in a row last season, and the seventh overall.

Lewandowski broke the old record for Bundesliga goals in a season with 41 last year.

Tags

Sports Football Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland Bundesliga Barcelona FC Borussia Dortmund UEFA Nations League
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read