2023 FIH Hockey World Cup: Trophy Tour Kickstarted By Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

The 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup will be hosted in Odisha India from 13th January to 29th January.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was present at the Trophy tour kickoff.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was present at the Trophy tour kickoff. Twitter/@DilipTirkey

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:55 pm

The trophy tour of the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup was kick-started on Monday with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handing over the trophy to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey. (More Sports News)

Wishing the trophy tour a grand success, Patnaik said it will be a memorable world cup for the teams and the fans. 

"I hope the Hockey Men's World Cup Trophy Tour will build excitement for the world cup across India. We will be hosting 16 teams and the matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela," he said. 

Odisha's Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera and Secretary General of Hockey India Bholanath Singh were among those present at the programme. The tournament will start on January 13 and will continue till January 29.

Over the next 21 days, the trophy will travel to 13 states and a UT, including West Bengal, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, before returning to Odisha on December 25. Once back in Odisha, the trophy will tour all the districts of the state.

The trophy will also be taken to 17 blocks of Sundergarh district, termed the cradle of hockey, officials said. The trophy will be returning to Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar where the finals will be played on January 29.

