Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
2022 Winter Olympics: No COVID Cases In Indian Team As Manager Tests Negative

Indian team manager Mohammad Abbas Wani, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, has returned negative results in the recent two tests conducted in 24 hours.

A person stands in Olympic Rings during cross-country skiing training before 2022 Winter Olympics. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 3:58 pm

A day after testing positive for COVID-19, the manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent, Mohammad Abbas Wani, has returned negative results in two retests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Thursday. (More Sports News)

Wani was found COVID-19 positive upon his arrival at the Beijing Airport on Wednesday. IOA president Narinder Batra said the official has now returned negative in the last two tests. 

"The manager of Indian team Mr Abbas Wani tested negative in the 2 tests done on him in last 24 hours. Hence, the entire Indian contingent in Beijing is Covid free," Batra said. 

"Thank you Mr Harjinder Singh (Chef de Mission), the Indian Embassy in China and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for taking care of everyone." 

Wani is a part of the six-member Indian delegation at the Winter Olympics where Jammu and Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time.

Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games to be held from February 4 to 20.

The contingent also includes alpine coach Ludar Chand Thakur, technician Puran Chand and team official Roop Chand Negi.

An asymptomatic Wani stayed in quarantine in his hotel room before the retests confirmed that he is not infected.

