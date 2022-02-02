Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2022 Winter Olympics: Team India Manager Mohammad Abbas Wani Tests COVID Positive In Beijing

Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from India to have qualified for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

2022 Winter Olympics: Team India Manager Mohammad Abbas Wani Tests COVID Positive In Beijing
A worker wearing a protective suit walks beside a bus at the 2022 Winter Olympics. | AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 11:24 am

The manager of India’s Winter Olympics contingent, Mohammad Abbas Wani, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Beijing Airport. (More Sports News)

Abbas Wani is a part of the six-member Indian delegation at the 2022 Winter Olympics for which Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time. Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games.

The contingent also includes Harjinder Singh as its chef de mission, Ludar Chand Thakur as alpine coach, Puran Chand as a technician and Rop Chand Negi as team official.

Related stories

Who Is Mohammad Arif Khan - Only Indian Athlete At Beijing Winter Olympics

Beijing Winter Olympics: Surge In COVID 19 Cases Amongst Olympic Athletes And Coaches

Beijing Winter Olympics: Arif Khan-led Indian Team Leaves For 2022 Games

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra informed about Abbas Wani's positive COVID result and said chef de mission Harjinder is coordinating with the Winter Olympics organisers for a re-test.

“The manager of the Indian contingent Mr. Abbas Wani tested COVID positive at Beijing Airport. The chef de mission Mr. Harjinder Singh is coordinating for a re-test. The athlete and his coach have been shifted to another flat to avoid any interaction,” Batra said.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20.

Tags

Sports 2022 Winter Olympics Beijing Winter Olympics India At 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Mohammad Abbas COVID-19 Indian Olympic Association IOA Narinder Batra Arif Khan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Ousmane Dembele Rejected ‘Two Good Offers’ To Leave Barcelona, Says Joan Laporta

Ousmane Dembele Rejected ‘Two Good Offers’ To Leave Barcelona, Says Joan Laporta

IND Vs AUS, ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: VVS Laxman Inspires India Colts Ahead Of Semifinal Vs Australia

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: England Beat Afghanistan To Enter Summit Clash, End 24-Year Wait

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Ride On Lautaro Martinez Strike Against Colombia

2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: South Korea Book Qatar Spot Beating Syria in Dubai

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis