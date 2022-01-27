Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni To Miss Chile Tie Due To COVID-19

Argentina and Brazil have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi will also miss the clash against Chile.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni To Miss Chile Tie Due To COVID-19
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni leads a training session ahead of their tie against Chile. - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 11:36 am

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will not travel for Thursday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Chile after testing positive for COVID-19. (More Football News)

Scaloni told a news conference Wednesday that his assistants Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala will be in charge of the match. Argentina has already secured a spot at the tournament in Qatar, while Chile is still in contention.

Related stories

Ansu Fati Returns For Spain's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi Called Up For Argentina's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Despite Injury

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino Back For Brazil

“I am well, recovered. But the PCR remains positive,” Scaloni said. Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will also be absent as he continues to recover from the virus. Paulo Dybala is expected to be his replacement in the team’s starting lineup.

“I talked to (Messi) after he tested positive for COVID. It affected him a lot, he had the roughest variant,” Scaloni said. “It is important that he recovers, feels fit because there will be important moments ahead.” 

The virus has also affected Chile, with defenders Mauricio Isla and Francisco Sierralta and winger Jean Meneses out. Brazil and Argentina have both qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with two more automatic spots up for grabs in South American qualifying. 

The fifth-place team advances to a playoff against an Asian opponent. Only last-place Venezuela, with seven points, is out of contention.

Tags

Sports 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 FIFA World Cup Argentina National Football Team Lionel Scaloni Chile National Football Team Argentina Vs Chile Brazil National Football Team COVID-19 South American Qualifiers Lionel Messi. Paolo Dybala Football
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Charanjit Singh, Captain Of India's 1964 Olympics Gold Medal-Winning Team, Dies

Charanjit Singh, Captain Of India's 1964 Olympics Gold Medal-Winning Team, Dies

Faisal Ali Dar: Why This Padma Award Winner Is Jammu And Kashmir's Pride

NZ-W Vs IND-W: NZC Moves All Games Vs India To Queenstown To Reduce COVID-19 Threat

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell Power England To Semifinals 

WI Vs ENG: Rovman Powell’s 53-Ball 107 Powers West Indies To 20-Run Win Over England 

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day