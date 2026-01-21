‘Your Careers Are Ruined’: Judge To TISS Students Over Saibaba Event

Judge tells students their ‘criminal record’ will hurt future job prospects, while students deny slogans were shouted at the commemoration.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Fozia Yasin,Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
10 TISS Students Booked For Organising Event Marking G N Saibaba’s Death Anniversary
G. N. Saibaba | Photo: Sanjay Rawat
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nine students accused of attending Saibaba death anniversary tribute 

  • Judge Manoj Oza warns criminal record will affect jobs, even in private sector

  • Students denied slogans were shouted; protection from arrest extended till Feb five 

A Mumbai sessions judge told nine students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) that their careers were “ruined” after they were booked in October for allegedly participating in an event to commemorate the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

“You have a criminal record,” media reports quoted Additional Sessions Judge Manoj B. Oza as saying. Judge Oza told the students that they had “made a blunder so early,” before their careers had even begun.

The night of October 14, 2025 was very unusual for the students at Tiss. The Tiss campus in Mumbai’s eastern suburb Deonar was surrounded by police vans. Many students vacated the campus fearing wrongful criminal action against them. 

A group of students paid tribute to G.N. Saibaba, former Delhi university professor who was incarcerated for a long time under UAPA, was acquitted by the Bombay High Court and released in March 2024, Seven months later, on October 12, 2024 he died of post-operative complications in Hyderabad.

A group of less than 10 students of Tiss gathered at the campus space on Sunday October 12, 2025 to pay tribute to Saibaba on his first death anniversary. 

Related Content
Related Content

“We lit candles in front of Saibaba’s photo and recited a poem. There was no sloganeering, no speeches, no placards, and no large-scale event,” the students who participated told Outlook on the midnight of October 13, 2025.

Present and former students of Tiss allege that the right-wing students and their supporters made an issue out of it, photos, videos were circulated on social media, Tiss administration filed a police complaint. Later Mumbai police detained a few students. Students who spoke to Outlook stated that they were not given any information about their friend’s whereabouts and police didn’t allow their friends to connect with lawyers who can represent them. 

“Police entered the campus; it was all intimidating. They rigorously questioned my friends who weren't even allowed to go to the washroom.” A student on campus told Outlook in October 2025, requesting anonymity. 

Later, with the Tiss administration’s complaint, the FIR was filed by the Trombay Police. The FIR invoked charges of causing prejudice to the nation, causing enmity between various groups and participating in unlawful assembly, among others.

While hearing their anticipatory bail applications on Monday, Bombay Sessions Court judge Manoj Oza asked the students how many of them were not residents of Maharashtra. “You came to Maharashtra to study for all this?” the judge asked. “Do your fathers know about the case? How many of your fathers are in government jobs? You will not get government jobs because of this case.

Judge Oza said that they would have to disclose their pending criminal charges even if they choose to take up private employment and then asked their lawyer what course the students were pursuing. Some students reportedly associated with a group named the Democratic Secular Students Forum allegedly disrupted the gathering by tearing down some posters.

When he was told that the students were enrolled in a Master’s in Social Work programme, the judge said their degrees would not help them secure employment, The Times of India reported.

“You think you are scientists or engineers,” he was quoted as saying. “Even engineers do not have jobs.”

In the FIR against the students, the police had also alleged that they shouted slogans in support of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam who have been in jail for more than five years for an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi violence. 

Judge Oza extended their protection from arrest till February 5, when arguments of the students’ pleas are likely to be presented.

Former students of Tiss expressed concerns over criminalisation of students expressing diverse voices and dissent. 

“When a tribute to G.N. Saibaba was held at TISS, where around nine or ten students merely displayed his photograph, lit a candle, and recited a poem. There were no slogans or speeches.

TISS students study criminology and criminal justice and are encouraged to think critically beyond the classroom. Seen through the lens of our justice system, this act must be understood in context. Saibaba was acquitted and released, but justice delayed is justice denied. Paying tribute to him should therefore not be criminalised,” said Atul Ravindra Patil, former TISS president.

Patil also shared that, “the freedom of engaging with the real-world issues is shrinking speedily at the Tiss campus and that students and professors remain vulnerable to the repression. Most right-leaning experts are invited to public programs and guest lectures instead of a diverse pool of experts.” 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ Highlights, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma’s Storm Sets Up Thumping 48-Run Win For India

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd T20I: Darwish Rasooli, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Shine As AFG Beat WI By 39 Runs

  3. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Third Round With Emphatic Win

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 4: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into Third Round As Career Slam Dream Gathers Pace

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Highlights: Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Yuki Bhambri Advances in Doubles

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller Highlights, Australian Open 2026: World No.3 Books Norrie Showdown In Round Three

  5. AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: 'In Jail, I Measured Time From One Court Date to Another'

  2. Mamata Tells DMs To Follow SC Norms On Electoral Roll Revision

  3. From Forest To Prison, When Security Laws Criminalise Adivasi Resistance

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Trump Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan War, Saved Millions

  2. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  3. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  4. Trump Says There Is No Going Back On Greenland

  5. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins