Bail A Right, But Scrutiny Needed In National Security Cases: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

Former CJI says prolonged undertrial detention undermines justice, flags systemic delays

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Former CJI D Y Chandrachud said bail before conviction should be a matter of right, rooted in the presumption of innocence.

  • He stressed that in cases involving national security, courts must examine facts in depth before granting bail.

  • Chandrachud raised concern over prolonged undertrial incarceration, delays in trials, and lower courts’ reluctance to grant bail.

 Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Sunday said bail before conviction should be a matter of right, but asserted that it is a court's duty to examine a case in depth where national security is involved before granting such a relief.

In answer to a question from renowned journalist Vir Sanghvi about the Supreme Court's recent denial of activist Umar Khalid's bail plea in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, he made the comments at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

Since 2020, Khalid and fellow activist Sharjeel Imam have been imprisoned. On January 5, the top court denied both of them bail, citing their involvement in the "planning, mobilisation and strategic direction" of the riots in northeast Delhi.

Faced with the question from Sanghvi during a session titled 'Ideas of Justice', Justice Chandrachud (retired) said, "Bail before conviction should be a matter of right. Our law is based on a presumption, and that presumption is that everyone is innocent until proven guilty." "Because, if someone remains an undertrial prisoner for five or seven years and is finally proven innocent, how will you compensate for the time lost?" Giving examples from various cases, the former chief justice of India said that bail can be denied if there is a possibility of the accused returning to society and committing the crime again, tampering with evidence, or using the benefit of bail to escape the clutches of the law.

Related Content
Related Content

"If these three grounds are not present, then bail must be granted. I think that where national security is involved, it is the court's duty to examine the case in depth. Otherwise, what is happening is that people remain imprisoned for years," he said.

Judges fear that their integrity may be questioned, according to Justice Chandrachud, who called the denial of bail by sessions and district courts a matter of concern. "This is the reason why bail cases reach the Supreme Court," he stated.

He expressed concern over the Indian criminal justice system's tardiness in resolving cases, stating that the Constitution is the ultimate law and that there is no specific exception to this rule. "If there is a delay in a speedy trial, the accused is entitled to bail." Decriminalising homosexuality, granting permanent commissions to women in the armed forces, and overturning the electoral bonds program were just a few of the significant Supreme Court rulings that Justice Chandrachud listed during his term.

In answer to a query, the former CJI recommended that prominent members of civil society be included in the collegium that appoints judges to the Supreme Court and high courts to promote openness and bolster public confidence in the legal system.

In response to the topic of whether he would accept a position after retirement, Justice Chandrachud stated that he now enjoys living as a private person.

When asked if he had any regrets, the former CJI stated that, after more than 70 years since Independence, marital rape has not been made a crime and vehemently supported legislative efforts to address this.

He also expressed happiness over his efforts to make the Supreme Court a "people's court". During his tenure, the live telecast of Supreme Court proceedings was started not only in Hindi but also in all Indian languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 SEC V MICT Match – Check Result

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Swiss Ready For Serbian Test

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Djokovic, Swiatek Start Campaign Today; Auger-Aliassime Makes Shock Exit

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 2: Coco Gauff Advances To Second Round Despite Serving Struggles

  4. Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch David Vs Goliath Clash?

  5. Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Bareilly Police Detain 12 For Offering Namaz In Vacant House 'Without Permission'

  3. Modi Accuses Congress Of Enabling Infiltration In Assam

  4. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  5. The Individual And Society In Kashmir: Revisiting The Idea Of The 'Great Man'

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  2. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

  3. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  4. Trump Invites Turkey’s Erdogan To Join Board Of Peace For Gaza As Founding Member

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly