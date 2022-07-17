Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Youngster With Suspected Monkeypox Infection Hospitalised In Kannur

A youngster, who reached Kerala from abroad, has been admitted to Pariyaram Medical College here in a suspected case of monkeypox, the district medical officer (DMO) said.

undefined
Mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions as seen under an electron microscope in 2003 AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 10:08 pm

A youngster, who reached Kerala from abroad, has been admitted to Pariyaram Medical College here in a suspected case of monkeypox, the district medical officer (DMO) said.

The youngster, who reached Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday, got himself admitted to the hospital after he experienced symptoms.

"The samples of the patients have been sent for testing and the infection can only be confirmed after the results are out," DMO said.

The patient is currently in an isolation ward at the medical college hospital.

After the first case of monkeypox in the country was reported from Kerala on Thursday, a Central team had been sent to the State.

The first case is that of a Keralite who returned from the UAE on July 12. PTI

Tags

National Testing And The Infection Central Team Mangaluru International Airport Pariyaram Medical College Suspected Case Of Monkeypox The District Medical Officer (DMO) Admitted To The Hospital Kerela
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced