Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition For Appeasement Politics, Inaugurates ₹79-Cr Atal School In Moradabad

1. Yogi Adityanath accused opposition parties of misgovernance and appeasement politics, claiming they are now politically irrelevant.
2. Inaugurated a ₹79-crore residential school for underprivileged children.
3. Declared free travel for women in state buses from August 8 to 10, aligning with upcoming festivals and Independence Day.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused opposition parties of indulging in appeasement politics and failing to serve the people during their time in power. He said such political groups have become irrelevant.
According to PTI, speaking at an event in Moradabad after inaugurating the newly constructed Atal Residential School with a cost of ₹79 crore, Adityanath stated that BJP’s development model is rooted in santushtikaran (satisfaction) rather than tushtikaran (appeasement), aiming to benefit all citizens without discrimination.
"These are the people who neither stood with society nor worked for future generations. Today, they are neither here nor there," he said, as reported by PTI. He accused former governments of treating public office like a private enterprise. "They are now uncomfortable with our model of inclusive development," he said.
As a gesture ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Independence Day, Adityanath announced free travel for all women on UPSRTC buses from August 8 to 10.
The Atal Residential School, which he dedicated to children from labourer and underprivileged backgrounds, is among 18 such institutions set up across the state using the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) welfare fund. He claimed the fund was misused under previous governments, but is now being deployed for education under PM Narendra Modi’s direction.
"This institution will not only be a centre of education but also of discipline, values, and self-reliance," the CM said, as per PTI.
Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s improved educational rankings, he said the state figures in the top 3-5 nationally. As per 2011 Population Census, literacy rate in Uttar Pradesh is 67.68%, eighth lowest in the country.
Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party, he cited an incident from the Kalyan Singh era, alleging that the SP objected to teaching the letter 'G' as 'Ganesh', preferring 'Gadha' (donkey) instead. He accused the SP government of fostering cheating, delayed teacher recruitment, and promoting casteism and administrative disorder.
“Every district had mafia domination. The state was burning with riots and lawlessness,” Adityanath said, as reported by PTI.