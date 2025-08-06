Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition For Appeasement Politics, Inaugurates ₹79-Cr Atal School In Moradabad

Yogi said that BJP governance is based on satisfaction; announced free bus travel for women ahead of key festivals.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath on the current status of public welfare schemes in UP Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1. Yogi Adityanath accused opposition parties of misgovernance and appeasement politics, claiming they are now politically irrelevant.

2.  Inaugurated a ₹79-crore residential school for underprivileged children.

3. Declared free travel for women in state buses from August 8 to 10, aligning with upcoming festivals and Independence Day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused opposition parties of indulging in appeasement politics and failing to serve the people during their time in power. He said such political groups have become irrelevant.

According to PTI, speaking at an event in Moradabad after inaugurating the newly constructed Atal Residential School with a cost of ₹79 crore, Adityanath stated that BJP’s development model is rooted in santushtikaran (satisfaction) rather than tushtikaran (appeasement), aiming to benefit all citizens without discrimination.

"These are the people who neither stood with society nor worked for future generations. Today, they are neither here nor there," he said, as reported by PTI. He accused former governments of treating public office like a private enterprise. "They are now uncomfortable with our model of inclusive development," he said.

CBFC denies certification to movie based on Yogi Adityanath's life - IANS
CBFC Denies Certification To Yogi Adityanath-Inspired Film; Makers Move Bombay High Court

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

As a gesture ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Independence Day, Adityanath announced free travel for all women on UPSRTC buses from August 8 to 10.

The Atal Residential School, which he dedicated to children from labourer and underprivileged backgrounds, is among 18 such institutions set up across the state using the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) welfare fund. He claimed the fund was misused under previous governments, but is now being deployed for education under PM Narendra Modi’s direction.

"This institution will not only be a centre of education but also of discipline, values, and self-reliance," the CM said, as per PTI.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - File Photo
Bengal Waqf Violence: 'Mamata Calls Rioters Messengers Of Peace', Says Yogi Adityanath; Questions Her 'Silence'

BY Outlook News Desk

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s improved educational rankings, he said the state figures in the top 3-5 nationally. As per 2011 Population Census, literacy rate in Uttar Pradesh is 67.68%, eighth lowest in the country. 

Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party, he cited an incident from the Kalyan Singh era, alleging that the SP objected to teaching the letter 'G' as 'Ganesh', preferring 'Gadha' (donkey) instead. He accused the SP government of fostering cheating, delayed teacher recruitment, and promoting casteism and administrative disorder.

“Every district had mafia domination. The state was burning with riots and lawlessness,” Adityanath said, as reported by PTI.

Yogi Adityanath - | Photo: PTI
UP CM Adityanath Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500 m Of Religious Places From March 30 For Navratri

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance