Home National

Yoga Guru Ramdev To Inaugurate ABVP's 68th National Convention On November 25

"It is after 18 years that the national convention of the ABVP is being held in Jaipur in which ABVP office-bearers from across states will participate," ABVP national secretary Hushiyar Singh Meena said.

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 12:02 pm

Yoga guru Ramdev will inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)'s 68th national convention in Jaipur on November 25. Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will attend the programme on the last day on September 27. 

"It is after 18 years that the national convention of the ABVP is being held in Jaipur in which ABVP office-bearers from across states will participate," ABVP national secretary Hushiyar Singh Meena said.

He said an exhibition will be organised on November 24 and the convention will be officially inaugurated by Yoga guru Ramdev the next day at the JECRC university campus. On November 26, a procession capturing the diverse culture of states will be taken out from Agrawal College and to Albert Hall

On the last day on November 27, Union minister Pradhan will be the chief guest of Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award Ceremony, he said.

"Apart from the office-bearers, students, teachers and educationists from all states will participate in the convention. The delegates will discuss the contemporary situation of various changes in the education sector and other important issues of the country,” he said. 

The national convention of ABVP is a constructive forum for discussion on issues related to education and national importance, Meena added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

