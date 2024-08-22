National

Vinesh Phogat Claims Security Of Wrestlers Withdrawn; Delhi Police Responds Amid Court's Order

Meanwhile, based on wrestlers' application, a Delhi Court had also directed the city police to immediately reinstate the wrestlers' security cover.

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat | Photo: PTI
Olympian Vinesh Phogat on Thursday accused the Delhi Police of withdrawing the security cover of the women wrestlers who will be testifying against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in court tomorrow. However, the Delhi police has denied the claim.

"Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court. @DelhiPolice @DCWDelhi @NCWIndia," Phogat's X post read.

However, dismissing the claim, the Delhi Police responded to the wrestler's post and said that the security provided to the wrestlers has not been withdrawn.

"It was decided to request Haryana Police to takeover the responsibility in future, since the protectees normally reside there," the Delhi Police wrote.

It further justified that this decision was misunderstood by the assigned Delhi Police personal security officers (PSOs) who thus, got late delayed in reporting today. "The situation has been rectified and security cover continues," the Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, wrestlers approached a Delhi Court which directed the city police to immediately reinstate the security of a female wrestler who has accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment.

Additional Chief Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot was hearing applications filed by senior advocate Rebecca John for three wrestlers who claimed that their security was withdrawn on Wednesday night.

The court directed the police to file a detailed report by Friday regarding the reasons for the withdrawal of the applicants' security.

"In the meantime, as an interim measure to ensure the safety of the complainant/victim no. 4 (as per the list of witnesses), the DCP concerned is directed to make immediate and appropriate arrangements for her security until her deposition is complete and until further orders from this court. Accordingly, let a notice be issued to the DCP concerned with a direction to file a compliance report on the next date," the magistrate said, posting the matter for Friday.

Notably, one of the applicants noted that as per the Supreme Court's directions, security arrangements were made for the complainants after assessing their threat perception.

"It is also stated that since then, the complainants have been provided with PSOs for their protection. However, the complainants have recently been informed by their PSOs that as per the directions received from higher officials, their security has been withdrawn just one day before the date of hearing before this court, when complainant no. 4 is required to appear before the court to testify," it claimed.

The application urged the court to pass necessary directives to the police to ensure the safety and security of the applicants, "so that they may testify without fear or intimidation".

