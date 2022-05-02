Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Woman, 2 teen daughters drown in Akola dam waters

A woman and her two teenage daughters drowned in the drain of a dam in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Monday.

Woman, 2 teen daughters drown in Akola dam waters
MP: Three girls drown in well in Dewas district

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 12:03 pm

The incident took place on Sunday near the Dagadparva dam in Barshitakali taluka, and the bodies were fished out on Monday morning, they said. The woman and her daughters left their home in Dagadparva village at around 3 pm to search for their missing buffalo. When they did not return till late at night, the woman's husband lodged a police complaint, an official from Barshitakali police station said.
       

The villagers then launched a search and found the three bodies in the drain waters of the dam around Monday morning, he said. The deceased were identified as Sarita Suresh Ghogre (40) and her daughters Anjali Suresh Ghogre age (16) and Vaishali Suresh Ghogre(13). The official said that the bodies were shifted to a government hospital for autopsy, and a case of accidental death was registered.

Related stories

169 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; No Death; Active Count Now 995

Face masks To Be Made Compulsory In Maharashtra If Covid-19 Cases Rise: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Guj: Man Wanted in Maharashtra For Red Sandalood Smuggling Nabbed From Surat

Tags

National Indian Government Maharashtra Government Akola Dam Waters Drowning Dagadparva Dam Barshitakali Taluka Barshitakali Police Station Case Of Accidental Death Three Deaths Government Hospital
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills

Goa On The Menu: Food And Family Through Time

Goa On The Menu: Food And Family Through Time