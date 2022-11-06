Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Will Bring Law To Prevent The Confiscation Of Farmers' Property Over Delay In Loan Repayment: CM Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka's chief minister, announced on Saturday that the state will introduce a law to stop the confiscation or auction of farmers' properties over loans taken for agricultural purposes.

Basavaraj Bommai
Will Bring Law To Prevent The Confiscation Of Farmers' Property Over Delay In Loan Repayment: CM Bommai Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 7:21 am

The Karnataka government will introduce a law to stop the confiscation or auction of farmers' property over any delay or non-payment of loans taken for agricultural purposes, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Speaking at the concluding session of Krishi Mela and distribution of awards to farmers at the Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra (GKVK) campus here, he said in case of non-payment of agricultural loans, farmers must be given more time for repayment instead of confiscating or auctioning their property.

Necessary instructions have already been given to the Department of Cooperation and other departments. As a result, the departments are responding to the plight of farmers, he said.

Noting that economic growth is fully dependent on the agricultural sector, Bommai said agricultural universities must take up research regarding agro-economics and give suggestions to the government.

These universities must work in tandem with the government and inform it regarding new research and methodology, the chief minister said.

Both Bengaluru and Dharwad Universities of Agricultural Sciences have been functioning for 58 years and helping farmers. One thousand acres of land has been reserved each in Dharwad and Bengaluru universities for natural farming, he said.

"The varsities have been asked to increase agriculture output with less capital investment and to grow crops without using chemical fertiliser," Bommai said.

The "Yashasvini" health insurance scheme has been re-launched since November 1, the chief minister told the gathering.

Related stories

Karnataka Government Serious About All Business Proposals Signed During GIM: CM Bommai

K'taka CM Bommai, Corporate Honchos Congratulate UK PM-Elect Rishi Sunak

Bommai Likely To Meet BJP High Command Soon To Discuss Cabinet Expansion

Bommai said the state government will launch more farmer-friendly programmes which included giving a loan to 10 lakh additional farmers from the current academic year.

He appealed to farmers to think scientifically, try new varieties to increase productivity, and take up comprehensive agriculture. 

Tags

National Basavraj Bommai Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Loans Farmers Agricultural Technology Agriculture: Farmers Auction Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra Dharwad
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

ISL 2022-23: Chennai Hand East Bengal 1-0 Defeat

ISL 2022-23: Chennai Hand East Bengal 1-0 Defeat