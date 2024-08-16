Will BJP’s OBC Consolidation In Haryana Pay Off In The Face Of Jat Discontent?

Over 37 lakh hectares of land — approximately 84 per cent of the total land — is under cultivation in Haryana, mostly with wheat, gram, sugar cane, and oil seed. The Union government has created portals like eRAKAM in the last few years with which farmers can sell their crops online. However, the farmers allege that there is limited time given to sell a crop and it is very difficult to get the crop packed and registered on the portal. Though the government has talked about logistical support for the farmers, the farmers say they have, so far, been denied that.