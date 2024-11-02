National

West Bengal: Man Rapes, Murders Girl In Alipurduar; Mob Lynches Accused To Death

The girl's body was found in a pond, following which the villagers tied a man, whom they alleged was one of the accused, to a tree and beat him up mercilessly, a police officer said.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
West bengal girl rape and murder
West bengal girl rape and murder
info_icon

A girl was allegedly raped and murdered, following which enraged villagers lynched one of the accused in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, police said.

The incident took place in Falakata area on Friday afternoon.

The girl's body was found in a pond, following which the villagers tied a man, whom they alleged was one of the accused, to a tree and beat him up mercilessly, a police officer said.

Police rescued the man, in his forties, and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another person, suspected to be another accused in the case, surrendered himself before the local police station.

Angry villagers staged protests demanding justice for the victim, and death penalty for the accused who surrendered.

A huge police contingent has been deployed to maintain peace in the area.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Jadeja, Ashwin Spin A Web In Mumbai| IND - 263; NZ - 235 & 151/8
  2. India A Vs Australia A: Mukesh Kumar Turrns 'Thor' To Assist Groundstaff With Hammer | Watch
  3. United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 43
  4. Akash Deep Continues Southpaw Supremacy; Cleans Up Tom Latham With A Beauty | Watch
  5. Lanka T10 Super League Announces Six Franchise Teams For Inaugural Edition
Football News
  1. Ballon d'Or 2024: Brazil Coach Dorival Slams Unfair Situation After Vinicius Misses Out On Prestigious Award
  2. Man Utd Vs Chelsea, Premier League: Meulensteen Believes Van Nistelrooy Must Stay At Old Trafford
  3. Mohun Bagan SG To Not Be Fined By AFC Over Champions League 2 Withdrawal
  4. Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Defending Champions Dominant Yet Held To Goalless Draw
  5. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate
Tennis News
  1. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  3. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Summons Canadian Diplomat Over Amit Shah Allegations
  2. West Bengal: Man Rapes, Murders Girl In Alipurduar; Mob Lynches Accused To Death
  3. Mumbai Police Proposes To Extradite Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother After US Alert
  4. Day In Pics: November 02, 2024
  5. J&K: Two Militants Killed In Anantnag; 4 Personnel Injured In Srinagar Gunfight; Search Op Underway In Bandipora
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
World News
  1. India Summons Canadian Diplomat Over Amit Shah Allegations
  2. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  3. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
  4. Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System To Solve The '2024 Problem'
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival