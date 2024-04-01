On Cam | 'Mini Tornado' Hits Bengal's Jalpaiguri Killing 5, Injuring 100; PM Reacts, CM Meets Families

A 'mini tornado' hit Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Sunday leading to the death of five people so far and injured more than 100. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims in the storm who are admitted in Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.
The strong winds, along with hail, caused widespread damage to several huts and houses, district headquarters town, uprooted trees and fallen electric poles and various parts of Mainaguri suffered severe destruction on Sunday.
Some locals were able to capture the eye of the storm on their mobile cameras and shared them on social media.
MeT Official Calls Storm A 'Mini Tornado'
The Alipore Meteorological Office stated that the Mainaguri storm could be described as a 'mini tornado' that occurred alongside a nor'wester in the area.
The Regional Meteorological Centre director GK Das told the Times Of India, "It generated an estimated wind speed of around 60kmph to 70kmph, though the speed inside the system must have been much more."
He added, "Nor'westers are often accompanied by such mini tornadoes, which cause extensive destruction and loss of life. That seems to have happened in Jalpaiguri on Sunday."
CM Banerjee Meets Affected People
The chief minister rushed to the district late on Sunday night, assured the people of all help from the administration.
"So far, we have reports of the death of five people. The number of injured is quite high. I met the injured and the family members of those who died in the storm. The state administration will do everything to help the affected families," she said.
When asked about providing compensation, Banerjee said, "As the model code of conduct is in place, I can't say anything about it. You have to talk to the district administration."
The Chief Minister paid a visit to the hospital where the injured were receiving treatment and had conversations with the relatives of the storm victims and provided them with reassurance regarding various forms of support.
"This is a disaster, an emergency situation. I have visited the families of those who have been killed and also those who are undergoing treatment at the hospital. I will thank the administration for their prompt action in the rescue operation. We are beside the people and will take care of their treatment and rebuilding the houses," Banerjee said, adding that the rescue operation is over.
Banerjee, accompanied by TMC party leaders, went to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital and on her way also spoke to those in the relief camps in other parts of the districts through video call.
Among the most affected areas in the district were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga and Saptibari, officials said, adding that several acres of agricultural land and crops suffered damage.
Governor C V Ananda Bose also left for the northern districts of Bengal early Monday morning.
"This is very unfortunate. There is loss of lives in the storm. All the agencies are working together. I will be visiting the area and speak to the people there. Everything will be done," Bose told reporters before boarding the flight.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the storm and said he had spoken with officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those affected by it.
He wrote on X, "My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those impacted by the heavy rains."
"Disaster response team has been deployed and helpdesks set up," a senior official of Jalpaiguri district said.
However, not much damage happened in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts, another official added.
Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy told PTI that several people have been admitted to hospital with injuries.
An emergency cell has also been opened at the Raj Bhavan to deal with the situation in Jalpaiguri, officials said.
According to an official statement, the governor is in touch with the disaster management authority in Delhi and has requested them to rush more reinforcement by way of manpower and materials to Jalpaiguri.
"He will camp in Jalpaiguri tomorrow and visit ground zero and houses of the victims," it said.