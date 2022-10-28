Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal breached borrowing limit by seeking loan of Rs 10K cr from RBI: Suvendu Adhikari

Slamming Suvendu Adhikari, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the "worried" legislators should take steps to ensure that the BJP-led Centre cleared the dues it owed to Bengal.

TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari
TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari PMTYM website

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 8:11 pm

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday claimed that West Bengal has "breached its borrowing limit" under the Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management (FRBM) Act by making a loan request of Rs 10,000 crore to the Reserve Bank of India.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MLA from Nandigram urged the union finance ministry to advise the state to generate internal revenues by modifying its land policy. Slamming Adhikari, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the "worried" legislators should take steps to ensure that the BJP-led Centre cleared the dues it owed to Bengal.

Adhikari, in a tweet, wrote, "Govt of WB has raised a loan request to RBI for an amount of Rs 10,000 crore. Unfortunately, WB has already breached its borrowing limit under the Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management (FRBM) Act.  It's also alarming that Bengal’s debt burden's approximately Rs 6 lakh crore."

"Instead @FinMinIndia should advise the State of WB to increase internal revenues by modifying land policy and creating a congenial environment for setting up industries and drawing investment which would also revive the economy and create employment and help reduce the burden of Debt," he added.

In a sharp retort, Bhattacharya, the MoS finance (independent charge), said that  the state was entitled to open market borrowing under FRBM Act, and the leader of opposition should know that a bill was been passed in the Assembly pertaining to Bengal’s borrowing capacity.

"I don’t remember if the leader of opposition was present in the House during the discussion. He could have aired his views back then. He should have checked facts before tweeting," she told PTI.

Bhattacharya also said the public debt now stands at 34.23 per cent of GSDP and the state presently ranks among the frontline ones in GDP growth due to prudent fiscal management despite "several adversities".

"If he (Adhikari) takes initiative to facilitate the clearance of Bengal's mounting dues by the Centre, there won’t be any need to make a loan request to RBI," she maintained.

Related stories

West Bengal Government 'Misappropriating' Central Funds, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Writes To PM

CAA Rules To Be Framed After Booster Dose Exercise: Amit Shah Tells Bengal BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari Claims TMC Will Meet Similar Fate As Shiv Sena In Maharashtra

The minister had presented a Rs 3.21-lakh crore budget for the 2022-23 fiscal on March 11 in Assembly where the state government proposed to raise public debt to the tune of Rs 1,14,958 crore. Bhattacharya had pegged the estimated outstanding debt of the state till March 2023 at 5,86,438.05 crore while tabling the budget. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National West Bengal Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management (FRBM) Act Reserve Bank Of India MoS Finance (independent Charge)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Twitter Deal: Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Short-Lived Desi CEO Fired By Elon Musk?

Twitter Deal: Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Short-Lived Desi CEO Fired By Elon Musk?