West Bengal: BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Injured After Falling During Address On Car’s Bonnet

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was injured on Wednesday after losing balance and falling on a car's bonnet.
Majumdar got injured after he was standing on the car’s bonnet, while addressing reporters in North 24 Parganas district. He was rushed to a local hospital.
Earlier, Majumdar was prevented from going to restive Sandeshkhali by the authorities. Later, he put up at a guest house in Taki late in the night following a dharna in front of the Basirhat police district SP's office.
The state BJP president, who made attempts to go to Sandeshkhali again on Wednesday morning, was prevented by the police from leaving the area.
Advertisement
Majumdar, also a Lok Sabha MP from the state's Balurghat constituency, was addressing reporters standing on the car's bonnet, when he slipped and fell on it, the reports said. The incident happened at Taki on the banks of River Ichamati along the India-Bangladesh border.
Earlier in the day, Majumdar alleged that the state police cordoned off the lodge where he put up in Taki to prevent him from heading towards the restive Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by goons owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress.
Advertisement
Majumdar said he was scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali in the afternoon to meet the agitators.
"After yesterday's protests, I decided to stay at a lodge in Taki so that I could easily visit Sandeshkhali from here. But since this morning, police have blocked the entrance of the lodge and are not allowing me to move out," he was quoted as saying.
Advertisement
Majumdar claimed he was put under "house arrest", a claim denied by the police.
A huge police contingent, equipped with riot gear, was seen deployed outside the lodge.Majumdar claimed he was put under "house arrest", a claim denied by the police.
A huge police contingent, equipped with riot gear, was seen deployed outside the lodge.
Advertisement
Responding to the BJP leader's allegations, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused the saffron party of trying to "vitiate the atmosphere".
"The allegations are baseless. The BJP is trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the area. They want to disturb the law and order situation," Ghosh was quoted as saying.