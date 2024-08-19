National

Weather Wrap: 2 Die In Telangana Due To Lightning; 107 Roads Closed As Heavy Rain Batters Himachal

Heavy rains on Monday battered the states of Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh while Rajasthan received light rain in some parts of the state.

Roads waterlogged in Telangana after heavy rains
Heavy rains on Monday battered the states of Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh while Rajasthan received light rain in some parts of the state. Telangana also reported some casualties due to lightning.

Delhi was hot and humid today and the India Meteorological Department has predicted a cloudy sky and light rain for Tuesday.

Delhi: IMD Forecasts Light Rain For Tuesday

Delhi experienced a hot and humid Monday, with the maximum temperature reaching 35.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average, as reported by the weather department.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 67 percent and 87 percent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecasted generally cloudy skies with light rain for Tuesday, with temperatures expected to range between a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a low of 27 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi was recorded as "satisfactory" at 83 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Heavy Rain On Wednesday; 107 Roads Closed

Heavy rains continued to batter several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, leading to the closure of 107 roads and disruption of 91 power schemes.

The Shimla Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated areas of the state until Wednesday, warning of potential damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses.

The state emergency operation centre reported that 48 roads are blocked in Shimla, 24 each in Mandi and Kullu, seven in Kangra, two in Kinnaur, and one each in Sirmaur and Una districts. Additionally, 91 power and 36 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Since the monsoon began on June 27, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed several rain-related incidents resulting in 126 deaths and an estimated loss of Rs 1,173 crore.

On Monday, Kukumseri in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest spot with a night temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest with a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra - null
Andhra Pradesh: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain With Thunderstorms, Strong Wind To Continue This Week

The India Meteorological Department on Monday forecasted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for parts of Andhra Pradesh from August 19 to 23.

The department predicted significant rains with thunderstorms mostly on Monday and Tuesday in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and Rayalaseema and may continue for the rest of the week.

Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of up to 40 km per hour, are likely to occur in isolated areas across the state on all five days.

Rajasthan: Light Rain Observed Today; Kota & Udaipur May Receive Heavy Rain This Weekend

Light to moderate rainfall persisted in parts of Rajasthan, with the highest recorded rainfall at Nathdwara in Rajsamand.

Other areas including Rajakheda in Dholpur, Sahada in Bhilwara, Sawai Madhopur and Bundi Nainwa also received light rain.

The Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains in some areas of the Kota and Udaipur divisions this weekend.

Telangana: 2 Die Due To Lightning; IMD Predicts Bad Weather To Continue

Two people died in separate lightning incidents in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana on Monday, as heavy rains hit the state, including Hyderabad.

A 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were struck by lightning in agricultural fields in Gattu and Maldakal, respectively, during the downpour, according to a senior police official.

The rains caused significant disruption across the state, with Hyderabad experiencing waterlogging and traffic congestion. In Nizamabad, a public transport bus became trapped in floodwaters under a road underbridge (RUB).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected to continue in isolated areas, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Hyderabad, on August 20.

The weather conditions are likely to impact daily life and transportation in these regions.

