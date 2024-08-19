International

Pakistan: 187 Killed, 333 Injured During Incessant Rains, Flash Floods

Pakistan: The northeastern region of Balochistan, including Chaman, is under the influence of a powerful weather system.

File photo of floods in Pakistan.(Representational image)
The incessant rain accompanied with flash floods have killed 187 people and injured 333 people in Pakistan, local reports said on Monday.

Reports quoting the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) figures has said the rains starting in July have left 96 children and 30 women dead.

The eastern Punjab province was the worst affected area with 68 deaths, followed by the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southern Sindh provinces with 65 and 32 deaths, respectively, reports mentioned.

Reports added 13 people were killed in the southwestern Balochistan province, five were killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(POK) and four died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The country’s NDMA has also reportedly noted that 352 livestock animals have perished while 2,293 houses and 30 bridges were damaged during the cited period.

The NDMA alert said that multiple cities including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal are particularly at risk of urban flooding from heavy downpours over the next 24 to 48 hours and a medium to high-level flood surge was also expected in the Chenab River, reports mentioned.

The NDMA officials have also indicated that Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Multan may face urban flooding, with a heightened risk of flash floods in the mountainous streams of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, it added.

Flash floods also affected the traffic on the Pak-Afghan Highway in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber district, reports mentioned.

Meanwhile, various districts of Balochistan have been hit by torrential rains, reports said. Flash floods have entered homes and shops and the communication system has been disrupted.

The northeastern region of Balochistan, including Chaman, is under the influence of a powerful weather system, reports said.

