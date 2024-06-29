International

‘Violation Of Islamic Laws’: Pakistan Chief Justice Condemns Killing Women In The Name Of Honour

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that denying women their rightful inheritance is a serious offence against Islamic principles, highlighting such cases often arise where sons claim to have received property as a gift after the death of their father and the deceased daughters are deprived of share.

X
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa | Photo: X
info_icon

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Saturday that women in the country were killed in the name of honour without fulfilling the Islamic condition of producing four witnesses in cases of adultery.

Speaking at a conference for justice here on the topic of 'Access to Justice for All,’ the Chief Justice said that the constitution mandates women's representation across all sectors.

He lamented a disregard for social history within the Muslim community and condemned the misuse of honour killings in the name of dignity. He said that according to Islamic teachings, “the condition of four witnesses is necessary (to prove the act of adultery) but women are killed in the name of honour in violation of Islamic laws.”

This image shows a North Korean Bride | - Getty Images
North Korea Cracking Down On White Wedding Dress, South Korean Slang. Here’s Why

BY Outlook Web Desk

He also said that accusing a woman of adultery is called a ‘Qazf’ and is punishable in Islam and under laws in Pakistan. “Accusing or desecrating a woman is punishable by 80 lashes in the Quran," he said, adding he had not heard anyone punished for wrongly accusing a woman of adultery.

The chief justice reiterated that denying women their rightful inheritance is a serious offence against Islamic principles, highlighting such cases often arise where sons claim to have received property as a gift after the death of their father and the deceased daughters are deprived of share.

He said that the Constitution guarantees the protection of women in the workplace and all children, boys and girls, from 5 to 16 years of age are entitled to free education.

The chief justice said that the first word of the Quran is Iqra which does not differentiate between the two (men and women). He said that “there is a Qazf in Islam and our law.”

Justice Isa said that Article 25 of the Constitution ensures equal treatment, emphasising that women not only enter the National Assembly through reserved seats but also win elections and become parliamentarians.

He stressed women's participation in every sector, adding new laws can be adopted to protect women's rights.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two Children Kidnapped In Car Theft, Delhi Police Rescue Them After 3-Hour Chase
  2. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 2 More Rain-Related Deaths In Delhi, Bodies Of Boys Recovered From Sirsapur Underpass
  3. Ayodhya: Heavy Rains, Waterlogged And Damaged Roads | In Photos
  4. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Flood Roads, Vehicles Float Away In Overflowing Ganga River | Visuals
  5. 'Would Be Travelling In DRDO Certified Bullock Carts': BJP's Jibe At Nehru After Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapse
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  2. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  3. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
  4. Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns Rs 298.5 Crore Globally In Two Days
  5. Want To Re-Release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' When It Completes 25 Years, Says Karan Johar
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score Update, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Virat Kohli, Axar Patel Rebuild Innings After Three Early Wickets
  2. Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins Third Sprint Race Of The Season
  3. ESP Vs GEO, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: Spain Vs Georgia Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. CAB’s Vision 2028: Venkatesh Prasad, Narendra Hirwani Roped In For Bengal Cricket's Grassroot Development Programme
  5. France Vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players
World News
  1. Iraq: Years After IS' Defeat, UNESCO Finds 5 Bombs Hidden In Al-Nouri Mosque's Walls In Mosul
  2. COVID-19 Cases Are Rising In The US| Everything You Should Know About State Wise Cases, New Variants, Symptoms And Precautions
  3. Russia: Grand Concert, Boats & Fireworks At Scarlet Sails Festival | In Pics
  4. North Korea Cracking Down On White Wedding Dress, South Korean Slang. Here’s Why
  5. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 2 More Rain-Related Deaths In Delhi, Bodies Of Boys Recovered From Sirsapur Underpass
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion