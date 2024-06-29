International

North Korea Cracking Down On White Wedding Dress, South Korean Slang. Here’s Why

The punishment for infractions is unclear, but the crackdown on South Korean-made culture appears severe. A 2020 law made watching or distributing South Korean entertainment punishable by death.

Getty Images
This image shows a North Korean Bride | Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

North Korea is conducting a widespread crackdown on anything deemed to be influenced by South Korea, including fashion, music, and language, according to a new report released by South Korea's Unification Ministry

The report, based on the testimony of 649 North Korean defectors, reveals that searches of homes have increased since 2021, with officials looking for signs of outside culture. 

Signs are said to include wearing a white wedding dress or the groom lifting the bride on his back, or drinking alcohol from wine glasses – all seen as South Korean customs. People's phones are also being searched and checked for slang from South Korea in messages and contacts, it adds.

North Korea sends hundreds more trash-carrying balloons to South Korea | - X Screengrab
North Korea's 'Gifts Of Sincerity': South Korea Calls Trash Filled Balloons ‘Low-Class’

BY Outlook Web Desk

While both Koreas share the same language, subtle differences have emerged since the division after the Korean war of 1950–53.

The report states that certain fashion items, such as sunglasses, have been deemed counter-revolutionary, despite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un being known to wear them. His father, however, also labelled certain everyday clothes items as counter-revolutionary - including jeans.

The punishment for these infractions is unclear, but the crackdown on South Korean-made culture appears severe. A 2020 law made watching or distributing South Korean entertainment punishable by death.

The report details the case of a young man from South Hwanghae province who was publicly executed in 2022 for listening to 70 South Korean songs, watching three films, and distributing them. This fell foul of the 2020 law banning "reactionary ideology and culture".

Experts say that allowing South Korean popular culture to seep into North Korean society could pose a threat to the ideology that demands absolute loyalty to the "infallible" Kim dynasty, which has ruled the country since its founding in 1948.

The South Korean report has been released at a time of increasing tensions between the neighbouring countries.

In recent weeks, North Korea has sent thousands of balloons over the border containing waste, retaliating against the launch of balloons from the South whose cargo includes anti-Pyongyang leaflets, dollar bills, and USB sticks loaded with K-pop and K-dramas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ayodhya: Heavy Rains, Waterlogged And Damaged Roads | In Photos
  2. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 2 More Rain-Related Deaths In Delhi, Bodies Of Boys Recovered From Sirsapur Underpass
  3. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Flood Roads, Vehicles Float Away In Overflowing Ganga River | Visuals
  4. 'Would Be Travelling In DRDO Certified Bullock Carts': BJP's Jibe At Nehru After Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapse
  5. CBI Conducts Searches At Passport Seva Kendra Centres In Mumbai, Nagpur After Corruption Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  2. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  3. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
  4. Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns Rs 298.5 Crore Globally In Two Days
  5. Want To Re-Release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' When It Completes 25 Years, Says Karan Johar
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Final Live Updates: Men In Blue Bat First; Check Playing XIs
  2. Spain Vs Georgia Live Streaming, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs GEO Match
  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final, Toss Update: Men In Blue Opt To Bat First In Summit Clash
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W One-Off Test, Day 2 Report: India Post Record Total, South Africa Fight Back
  5. Euro 2024: Harry Kane 'Playing For Himself', Says Eni Aluko
World News
  1. Russia: Grand Concert, Boats & Fireworks At Scarlet Sails Festival | In Pics
  2. North Korea Cracking Down On White Wedding Dress, South Korean Slang. Here’s Why
  3. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  4. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 2 More Rain-Related Deaths In Delhi, Bodies Of Boys Recovered From Sirsapur Underpass
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion