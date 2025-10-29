Weather Update Today: IMD Predicts Showers for Eastern UP, Bihar Stays Dry for Now

Uttar Pradesh Weather Today and Forecast

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is set to receive light to moderate rainfall today, especially in the districts bordering Bihar. Clouds and passing showers are expected in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Azamgarh, and adjoining districts. The IMD has not issued any severe weather alert, but residents should monitor local updates for possible thunderstorms during evening hours. Most of central and western UP, including Lucknow and Kanpur, will remain dry and partly cloudy, with daytime highs between 29°C and 31°C and lows near 18°C.