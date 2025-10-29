Weather Update Today: IMD Predicts Showers for Eastern UP, Bihar Stays Dry for Now

IMD predicts scattered rain for eastern UP, mostly dry weather elsewhere
Bihar remains dry on October 29, rain likely by October 31
No statewide severe alerts; local advisories as needed
A drop in minimum temperatures is expected in both states
The India Meteorological Department’s latest weather forecast for Wednesday, October 29, 2025, indicates mild to moderate rainfall activity in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, while Bihar remains largely dry with a possibility of rain returning later this week. The forecast comes in the wake of recent cyclone activity in eastern India, which has led to shifts in weather patterns across the region.
Uttar Pradesh Weather Today and Forecast
Eastern Uttar Pradesh is set to receive light to moderate rainfall today, especially in the districts bordering Bihar. Clouds and passing showers are expected in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Azamgarh, and adjoining districts. The IMD has not issued any severe weather alert, but residents should monitor local updates for possible thunderstorms during evening hours. Most of central and western UP, including Lucknow and Kanpur, will remain dry and partly cloudy, with daytime highs between 29°C and 31°C and lows near 18°C.
Winds will blow from the northwest at 10-15 km/h, adding to a slight chill in the air during early morning and late evening. The week ahead will see a gradual drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures as dry, cool air moves in behind the departing cyclone system. Thursday and Friday may see isolated showers, but widespread rain is not forecast. Experts suggest air quality may improve slightly after the rain.
Bihar Weather Update
Bihar is expected to remain mainly dry today, with no significant rainfall reported across key cities like Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur. IMD forecasters highlight the possibility of light rain returning to northeastern and central Bihar, such as Purnia and Darbhanga, by Friday (October 31) as post-cyclonic moisture moves in from the east. Daytime temperatures will reach 29-30°C and overnight lows will drop to 16-18°C, making mornings cool and pleasant. Residents may experience hazy mornings due to calm wind conditions.
No major weather alerts are in place statewide in Bihar, but localized advisories may be issued if conditions change suddenly. Residents, especially farmers and travelers, should stay informed with local bulletins as brief spells of rain may pick up at the week’s end. The overall trend is toward drier, cooler weather as November approaches.