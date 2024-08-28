National

Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31

Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in many of its regions during the next four days, starting from today, IMD said.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Wednesday |
IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Wednesday | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Heavy rains lashed Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in the wee hours of Wednesday, causing waterlogging in several parts across the city. The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital for the day.

Meanwhile, five more people lost their lives in the floods in Tripura, taking the total death toll to 31, an official said on Tuesday.

Notably, as many as 72,000 people are still in the 492 relief camps set up in the state as their homes were washed away in the floods.

Weather News Today | Top Updates

Delhi Weather

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall in the early hours of Wednesday, with several areas reporting waterlogging. Visuals from across the city including from Chanakyapuri, Vasant Vihar, show rains pouring incessantly on the roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow alert" for the national capital for Wednesday.

As per the weather department's colour-coded warnings, a yellow alert denotes bad weather and the possibility of worsening conditions that could disrupt daily life.

The IMD said that the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to be at 23 degrees Celsius.

Notably, with rainfall on 23 days, Delhi saw the highest number of rainy days in the last 14 years this August, officials said. The previous highest was 22 days in 2012, followed by 20 days in 2011, as per data from the weather office.

A "rainy day" is when the city receives more than 2.4 mm of rainfall.

Additionally, August this year is also one of the wettest months for Delhi, with the city recording 291.6 mm of rainfall so far -- the highest in the last decade, IMD said.

Tripura Floods: Death Toll Rises To 31

The death toll in the Tripura floods has now risen to 31, with five more losing their lives to the monsoon fury.

Secretary of Revenue Department Birjesh Pande addressed a press conference and said, "Altogether 31 people died in the floods while two others are missing during the devastating floods from August 19 to 23."

He noted that as many as 72,000 people are still in 492 relief camps as their homes were washed away in the floods. Pandey added that five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in relief works mostly in Gomati and South Tripura districts, the two regions worst-hit by the floods in the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with senior officials to review the situation.

He said that an inter-ministerial team led by Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, BC Joshi, will reach the state on Wednesday to assess the losses caused by this calamity.

"There must be an effort to present the true picture of devastation due to the floods before the Central team. The floods have caused a loss of Rs 15,000 crore. However, it may go up after the final assessment," Saha said.

He also underlines the need to highlight the losses in sectors like health, roads, drinking water, agriculture, horticulture, power and irrigation.

Gujarat Rains: 7 Killed, 300 Rescued

Torrential rains continued to pound parts of Gujarat on Tuesday, with at least seven persons dead in rain-related incidents, while over 15,000 persons were evacuated and over 300 were rescued from different districts as administration made efforts to move people to safer locations.

The rain intensity, notably, reduced on Tuesday compared to that of the previous day, with Saurashtra region being the mainly affected one.

The state government, in a press release, noted that six Army columns were deployed for the rescue operations -- one each in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot districts. Meanwhile, 14 NDRF and 22 SDRF platoons were assisting authorities in the disaster management works.

Of the 7 persons who lost their lives, four persons were killed in wall collapse incidents in Gandhinagar, Kheda and Vadodara districts, while one person died after a tree fell on him and two others drowned in Anand district, the press release said.

So far, more than 23,870 people have been shifted to safe places and 1,696 rescued. Those evacuated in the last two days included 1,200 in Navsari, 800 in Valsad, 200 in Bharuch, 235 in Kheda and 200 in Botad districts, they said.

Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey told media that more than 300 persons had been rescued with the help of Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard. "We have sought IAF helicopters for rescue operations in Morbi and Jamnagar," he added.

Though rains stopped since early Tuesday morning, several parts of Vadodara city and the roads continued to remain waterlogged, forcing people to stay indoors.

"Vishwamitri is flowing above 34 feet, well above the danger mark of 25 feet. As a precautionary measure, the local administration has shifted more than 3,000 people from low-lying areas to safer places," said Vadodara district collector Bijal Shah.

Notably, the weather department has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the Saurashtra-Kutch region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Isolated places in many districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains till Thursday, the IMD stated.

Heavy Rains Likely In Odisha From Today

As per the IMD forecast, Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in many of its regions during the next four days.

In a special bulletin, the weather office's Bhubaneswar centre said that a low-pressure area is expected to form over east central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on August 29. It is likely to move towards south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent two days.

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts for Wednesday.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected at some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh districts during the day.

An "orange issue" has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts for Thursday and Malkangiri and Koraput for Friday.

The Met department also advised fishermen to not venture into the sea along and off Odisha coasts on August 30 and 31.

Himachal Rains, Yellow Alert For 2 Days

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, leading to the closure of as many as 126 roads and uprooted trees in the state capital.

The local Met centre issued a 'yellow alert', predicting heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state for the next two days.

In Shimla, school and office goers faced inconvenience on Tuesday morning due to uprooting of trees near Toyland following incessant showers.

Of the total 126 blocked roads, the highest are shut in Mandi at 50, followed by 12 in Solan, 10 in Kangra, six in Kullu, four in Sirmaur and one each in Una, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

The emergency operation centre also said that 1,191 power and 27 water supply schemes across the state are also affected.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy A Big Tournament; Lot Of Competition For Test Place: Devdutt Padikkal
  2. The Rise And Rise Of Jay Shah: From Ahmedabad To ICC
  3. Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Series 2024
  4. Jay Shah Appointed As ICC's Independent Chairman; Congratulations Pour In
  5. England Selector Luke Wright Backs Jonny Bairstow To Bounce Back
Football News
  1. Manchester City's Masterplan: Liam And Noel Gallagher To Reunite Oasis After Years
  2. Galatasaray SK 0-1 BSC Young Boys, UEFA Champions League: Turkish Giants' European Run Ends
  3. Rayo Vallecano 1-2 FC Barcelona La Liga: Dani Olmo's Late Debut Heroics Snatch Comeback Win
  4. Brighton 4-0 Crawley Town, EFL Cup: Smooth Sailing For Fabian Hurzeler's Side Except For Matt O'Riley
  5. Birmingham City FC 0-2 Fulham FC, EFL Cup: Jay Stansfield Helps Cottagers Past Former Side
Tennis News
  1. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Mackenzie McDonald, US Open: World No. 1 Overcomes Opponent After First-Set Scare
  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Jelena Ostapenko, Us Open: Japanese Side Downs The Opponent For Rare Top-10 Triumph
  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Kamilla Rakhimova, US Open: World No. 1 Holds Off Challenge To Reach Second Round
  5. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: Bus Services Hit Amid BJP's Call For Strike; Party Leader Says 'Police Invalidated SC Orders'
  2. The Nirbhaya Scheme: A Broken Promise? Reflections In The Wake Of RG Kar Tragedy
  3. Lucknow: 8 Railway Stations Renamed, Akhilesh Asks BJP To Prevent Train Mishaps Instead
  4. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Navy Apologises, Maharashtra Govt Promises Bigger Structure
  5. After 12 Unopposed Wins, BJP-led NDA Nears Majority Mark In Rajya Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  2. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  3. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  4. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
  5. Reflect Orbital: Real Or Just Hype? California Startup Promises Sunlight After Dark | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. NASA's Perseverance Rover On Mars Begins Steep Climb To Rim Of Crater
  2. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  3. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  4. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  5. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case Highlights: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day