Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

WB Records Zero COVID Deaths

The positivity rate went up to 0.69 per cent from 0.61 per cent the previous day.

WB Records Zero COVID Deaths
Positivity rate increases in West Bengal AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 8:13 pm

West Bengal Wednesday recorded zero COVID death for the first time in recent times but logged 153 fresh cases, a state health department bulletin said. The number of new cases were up by seven from that of Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases 32 were reported in Kolkata and 28 in North 24 Parganas district, it said.  The positivity rate went up to 0.69 per cent from 0.61 per cent the previous day.

The number of daily tests was a notch lesser than Tuesday's 23,912 to 22,226 on Wednesday, it said. With 166 persons discharged on Wednesday, the recovery rate stood at 98.86 per cent, it said.

Related stories

Assam Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Maha Records Zero Coronavirus Deaths First Time Since April 2020

Covid-19: India Logs 6,561 New Coronavirus Infections, 142 Fatalities

The number of active cases on Wednesday was 1,795, down by 13 than the day before, the bulletin said.  A total of 19,92,433 patients have been discharged so far, it said, adding that the total Covid cases recorded in the state was 20,15,406, it said. A total of 2,42,58,464 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, the bulletin added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities West Bengal West Bengal Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Ready To Host Australia For First Time Since 1998

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Ready To Host Australia For First Time Since 1998

IPL 2022: Will Raina Fill Roy Gap At Gujarat Titans?    

IPL 2022: Will Raina Fill Roy Gap At Gujarat Titans?    