Watch: Leopard Enters House In Delhi's Roop Nagar, Injures 5

A leopard entered a residence in Roop Nagar area of Delhi and injured five people on Monday morning.
The Delhi Fire Service received notification of the event at around 6:20 am, and dispatched two fire trucks to Jagatpur village in Wazirabad, Delhi.
Watch Leopard in Delhi's troop Nagar
How did they catch the leopard?
Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told PTI, "With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital."
The people who were attacked are identified as residents of Jagatpur village.
Police also reached the spot and the forest department was also informed.