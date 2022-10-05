Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Watch: Fatal Accident On Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves 5 People Dead, 8 Injured

Visuals of the accident at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Seal Link
Visuals of the accident at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Seal Link

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 10:38 am

Five people were killed and eight others injured after a speeding car rammed into three other stationary cars and an ambulance on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am between pole numbers 76 and 78 on the south-bound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai.

A car initially hit a divider on the bridge and an ambulance was rushed to the spot for assistance. The occupants of two other cars also halted their vehicles to provide help, they said.

At that time, another car coming from behind rammed into three stationary cars and the ambulance, a senior police official said.

Thirteen people, including a woman and a Sea Link employee, were injured and five of them were later declared dead during treatment, he said.

Six of the injured were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Two others were allowed to go after being treated for minor injuries, the police said. 

Visually told More

