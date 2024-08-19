Watch: 5 Bikers Harass Woman On Scooter In Agra; All Arrested

A video from Agra, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral where a group of men on two motorcycles can be seen harassing a woman in public while she was riding a scooter.
Social media users have condemned the act and questioned by the woman received no help from bystanders on the road.
Three of the harassers were seen on one bike and two were on the other.
The two bikes were on each side of the woman's scooter trying to stop her from moving and meanwhile one of the men tried to touch her from the back. The men could also be seen trying to push her.
This act of harassment continued for few kilometers until the woman spotted a traffic police officer who helped her.
The policeman stopped the two motorcycles and took action.
According to India Today, the men 'confronted' the traffic policeman when they were asked to stop misbehaving.
In response, a police team was sent to the scene from where the men were arrested.
This incident surfaces amid protests continue across the nation demanding safety of women after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the hospital she worked at in Kolkata.
The safety of women in India remains a myth.