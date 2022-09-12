Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Warm, Humid Morning In Delhi; Minimum Temperature 27.4 Degrees Celsius

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Monday. The maximum temperature might hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather update(Representational image)
Delhi weather update(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 10:45 am

It was a warm and humid morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Monday. The maximum temperature might hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Minimum Temperature Warm Morning India Meteorological Department (IMD) Relative Humidity Northwest India The Air Quality Index (AQI)
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start