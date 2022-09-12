Warm, Humid Morning In Delhi; Minimum Temperature 27.4 Degrees Celsius

It was a warm and humid morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Monday. The maximum temperature might hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

