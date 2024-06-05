National

Wanted Criminal Shot Dead In Encounter With Police In UP's Jaunpur

A tip-off was received about the presence of some criminals in the Khetasarai area here on Tuesday night.

Wanted criminal shot dead in an encounter with police
info_icon

A wanted criminal was killed in an encounter with police here, officials said on Wednesday.

A tip-off was received about the presence of some criminals in the Khetasarai area here on Tuesday night. Based on the information, a search was launched and the criminals opened fire at the police team during the operation, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma.

Wanted criminal Prashant Singh alias Prince was killed in retaliatory firing. A total of 28 cases, including that of murder, robbery and dacoity, were registered against him in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Faizabad and Mumbai, the SP said.

According to officials, police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nine Naxalites Held In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  2. MP: Rail Employee, Wife Jump Before Moving Train With 2 Children
  3. Uttarkashi: Four Trekkers Die On Way To Sahastratal, 18 Stranded
  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Eye 7 Hospital In Delhi's Lajpat Nagar
  5. PM Launches Tree Plantation Campaign On World Environment Day
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Game Mode On As Kapil Sharma Welcomes Mary Kom, Sania Mirza And Saina Nehwal
  2. 'GOAT' Director Venkat Prabhu CONFIRMS Brother Premgi's Wedding; Here's When He Is Getting Married
  3. Kartik Aaryan In Talks To Play Prem In Sooraj Barjatya's Upcoming Directorial? Here's What We Know
  4. Lady Gaga Quashes Rumours Of Her Pregnancy After Pictures From Her Sister's Wedding Go Viral
  5. Aamir Ali Reacts To Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'Demotivating Partner' Comment: Washing Dirty Linen In Public Is Not My Class
Sports News
  1. PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Match 9: Three Key Battles To Look Out For
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  3. India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Preview: Sunil Chhetri's Last Dance
  4. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: Debutants UGA To Hunt For Victory Against PNG
  5. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 9: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US Flies B-1B Bomber For 1st Precision Bombing Drill In 7 Years As Tensions Simmer With North Korea
  2. As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'
  3. Rights Group Claims Israel Has Hit Residential Buildings With White Phosphorous In Lebanon
  4. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  5. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Modi Resigns As PM Ahead Of Third Term; Oath-Taking Likely On June 8