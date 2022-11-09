Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Wake Up ECI: Mahua Moitra On Sale Of Electoral Bonds Before Polls

Moitra said the electoral bond sale for extra days would allow more anonymous donations to the BJP for campaigns in the two poll-bound states.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 3:03 pm

TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleged on Wednesday that the Union government's issuance of more electoral bonds ahead of the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh was a violation of the model code of conduct.

The State Bank of India has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches from November 9-15, the finance ministry said had on Monday as it approved issuance of the 23rd tranche.

Moitra said the electoral bond sale for extra days would allow more anonymous donations to the BJP for campaigns in the two poll-bound states.

"Previously sale allowed only on 10 specified dates in Jan, April, July & Oct except in LS poll years," she tweeted. "Clear MCC violation - wake up ECI!" Moitra added. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also commented on the issue by quoting the tweet.

"No surprise here though," Ramesh said. The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12.

-With PTI Input

National Election Commission Of India (ECI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) TMC MP Politics Sale Of Electoral Bonds Mahua Moitra New Delhi
