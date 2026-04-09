Assam Votes Today: BJP Eyes Third Term, Congress Pushes for Comeback Across 126 Seats

Polling, being held in a single phase, began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. Long queues of voters were seen outside polling stations from early morning.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Assam polls: Last day of election campaign
BJP candidate for Dispur constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi, centre, greets supporters during the last day of election campaign ahead of the Assam Assembly Election, at Panjabari in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began on Thursday to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates, officials said.

In the high-stakes election, the ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress seeks to wrest power after being ousted in 2016.

Polling, being held in a single phase, began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. Long queues of voters were seen outside polling stations from early morning.

An electorate of 2.50 crore, including 1.25 crore women and 318 from the third gender, can exercise their franchise in 31,490 polling stations across the state.

Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Several cabinet ministers, including the AGP’s Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and the BPF’s Charan Boro are also in the fray.

The Congress has the highest of 99 contestants, followed by the BJP (90), AIUDF (30), NDA allies AGP (26) and BPF (11).

Opposition alliance’s Raijor Dal is contesting in 13, AJP in 10, CPI(M) in 3 and APHLC in 2. Outside the two coalitions, the AAP is contesting in 18 seats, UPPL in 18, TMC 22, JMM 16 and there are 258 independents.

Related Content
Assam Congress chief and candidate from Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi, centre, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi, right, during a roadshow in support of Congress candidate from New Guwahati constituency Santanu Bora ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Guwahati, Friday, April 3, 2026. - Photo: PTI
Outlook Exclusive: Assam Cong Chief Gaurav Gogoi Says 'BJP Trying To Weaken Constitutional Rights Of Minorities'
On March 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, left, and BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia, right, welcome Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi into the Bharatiya Janata Party, in New Delhi.  - PTI
Assam Elections: BJP Unveils First List for Assam Polls, Turncoats Get Key Seats
Assam CM threatens legal action against Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi - null
After Bordoloi's Exit From Congress Assam CM Claims Leaders With Self-Respect to Quit Soon
Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Polls - Photo: PTI | Representative
Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Polls
Related Content

The ruling NDA’s main constituents are the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) while the opposition alliance comprises the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and CPI(ML).

The counting of votes is scheduled on May 4.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  2. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Titans Thrillingly Emerge Victors After Last-Ball Drama

  3. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Glenn Phillips Evokes Disbelief With 'Superhuman' Dive - Watch

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: KL Rahul's Valiant Near-Hundred Goes In Vain As Titans Win Last-Ball Thriller

  5. IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl In KKR Vs LSG Match? Report Suggests Good News For Knight Riders

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 08, 2026

  2. Empty Hands, Rising Costs: Noida’s Workers Caught In A Crisis Loop

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties

  4. Kashmir Erupts In Celebration As US-Iran Ceasefire Halts Hostilities

  5. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. ‘Gaza Doctrine’ in Lebanon: Airstrikes, Displacement, And A Familiar Pattern

  3. Sensex, Nifty Rally as Ceasefire Between US-Israel And Iran Calms Markets

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Cascading Consequences: Western War, Eastern Wounds

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins In Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

  2. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Continues Attack on Lebanon; Iran says Ceasefire is ‘Unreasonable’

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: National People’s Party Aims For Maiden Victory In Assam

  5. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  6. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  7. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  8. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2