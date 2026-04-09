Assam Votes Today: BJP Eyes Third Term, Congress Pushes for Comeback Across 126 Seats

BJP candidate for Dispur constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi, centre, greets supporters during the last day of election campaign ahead of the Assam Assembly Election, at Panjabari in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate for Dispur constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi, centre, greets supporters during the last day of election campaign ahead of the Assam Assembly Election, at Panjabari in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI