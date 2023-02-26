Vintage Cars, Motorcycles Zip Through Delhi Roads Ahead G20 Summit

Several vintage cars and motorcycles zipped around Delhi on Sunday as part of the vintage car drive programme ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital.

The "Vintage for Life" – the G20 car drive was flagged off by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena from the National Stadium here, Raj Niwas officials said. As many as 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles participated in the event that culminated at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, they said.

The event was organised by the Department of Transport, GNCTD, in association with the Heritage Motoring Club of India. Cars and bikes, ranging from the 1920s to the 1970s drove through the city during the programme, they said. "It is a befitting event to mark India's presidency of G20. It is heartening to see so many vintage enthusiasts from corporate India come together to promote the message of sustainability.

"Vintage vehicles are a symbol of our industrial heritage and culture and we must strive to preserve them for future generations," the LG said. Some of the rare marquees that was witnessed on Delhi roads included Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Cadillacs, Lincolns, Packards, Bugatti, Buicks, Alfa Romeo, Fiats, Triumphs, Singers, Peugeots, Mercedes, and Mustangs, among others, the statement said.

Corporate leaders and vintage car collectors from across the country participated in the drive, showcasing India's automotive and industrial heritage to the public, a statement from LG office said. The event showcased vintage automobiles, some of which were manufactured over almost one hundred years ago, the statement said.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other top officials were also present. The event also saw the participation of diplomats of G20 countries, it said.