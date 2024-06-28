Vikram Misri Appointed Next Foreign Secretary Of India: 'China Expert', Private Secy To 3 PMs | Who Is He

Vikram Misri, Deputy national security adviser who is believed to be an expert on China, was on Friday appointed as India’s next foreign secretary, according to an official notification.
Vikram Misri, a former envoy to Beijing, is a 1989 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) batch officer who carries the rare distinction of serving as the private secretary to three prime ministers, according to reports.
Misri will assume charge as the foreign secretary of India on July 15, according to the notification from the appointments committee of the cabinet.
Vikram Misri, who joined the National Security Council in January 2022, will be replacing Vinay Kwatra as the foreign secretary. Kwatra was given a six-month extension in April this year.
The notification on Friday also said that Kwatra’s extension will now be valid till July 14. Kwatra could be India’s next ambassador to the United States, a Hindustan Times report mentioned.
About Vikram Misri
People familiar with the matter cited in the HT report said that Misri is a natural fit as the foreign secretary given his expertise on China, which remains among the top foreign policy challenges for India.
As the ambassador to Beijing during 2019-2021, Vikram Misri played a key role in contacts with the Chinese government after the start of military standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020.
A deadly clash in Galwan Valley along the LAC in June 2020 killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops were.
Misri also served as India’s ambassador to Spain (2014-2016) and Myanmar (2016-2018).
Vikram Misri was the private secretary to prime minister IK Gujral (1997-1998), prime minister Manmohan Singh (2012-2014) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (May-July 2014).
Misri has also worked in the Indian missions in Belgium, Pakistan, the US, Sri Lanka and Germany.